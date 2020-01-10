DJI introduces innovative tools and technologies for the commercial drone industry at DJI AirWorks

New drones for agriculture and a disaster relief program highlight the transformative role DJI drones play in our skies every day

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today showcased new technologies and tools to help businesses and government agencies incorporate drone technology into their daily operations at its AirWorks conference in Los Angeles.

DJI customers and partners including Corteva Agriscience, DroneDeploy, FLIR Systems, the Los Angeles Fire Department, Marathon Petroleum, Microsoft, and others presenting at AirWorks are showcasing how they are using drone technology to transform productivity in industries from agriculture to energy, and to help save lives as DJI drones become a trusted technology for professionals worldwide.

In the opening keynote DJI executives announced major new updates to enhance the everyday application of drone technology including:

P4 Multispectral drone – The world’s first fully integrated multispectral imaging drone built to power farming’s next generation and enable more efficient environmental land management.

Agras T16 drone – The global introduction of DJI’s leading spray drone for agriculture applications that makes it easy to precisely apply liquids like fertilizers and pesticides to field crops and orchards.

DJI Disaster Relief Program – A new initiative to rapidly equip first responders with DJI drone technology and support during natural disaster response and recovery missions for wildfires, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

“Over the past year DJI has focused on delivering enterprise-grade drone technology that enables some of the most sophisticated businesses and government agencies in America to safely and securely deploy drone technology into their daily operations,” said Mario Rebello, Vice President and Americas Regional Manager at DJI. “This year we aim to put our easy-to-use drones in the hands of farmers, agronomists, and land stewards to help manage their lands in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way, while also making sure we equip emergency responders with access to the industry’s best tools and support they need to rapidly respond and save lives during natural disasters.”

Showcasing Industry Innovation

As drone technology helps businesses and organizations around the world save time and money and improve worker safety, leading DJI partners and customers showcased their unique approaches to integrating and innovating drone technology within their industries:

FLIR Systems introduced the MUVE C360, the industry’s first multi-gas detector fully integrated with the DJI Matrice 210 drone that will transform how emergency response teams approach chemical, industrial, and environmental incidents by providing a new level of safety, dramatically reducing time to action, and delivering a more complete assessment in situations where every second counts.

Microsoft demonstrated how organizations can use their technologies including Azure IoT Edge and Azure Cloud to streamline secure deployment of DJI drone fleets. In addition, DJI Manifold 2 has now been certified for Azure IOT Edge, simplifying how businesses can deploy AI workflows to devices on the edge.

Corteva Agriscience and DroneDeploy shared their experiences of scaling and managing a fleet of nearly 500 drones, one of the largest deployments of drones within the agriculture industry worldwide.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, one of the nation’s preeminent public safety agencies, showcased how it is using drone technology as an emergency response and preparedness tool across a variety of situations including hot-spot identification and aerial mapping for wildfire response, as well as incident response for swift water rescues, hazmat operations, and urban search and rescue missions.

American Petroleum Institute and Marathon Petroleum revealed their efforts to define best practices and shared learnings for the use of drone technology within the oil and gas industry, as well as showing how drones are being used to promote worker safety during waterway and flare stack inspections.

New Tools to Spur Drone Development

In addition to supporting professional drone users, DJI is also delivering new tools to those who develop new drone technologies with the introduction of DJI X-Port. A new gimbal attachment for DJI Matrice 200 Series V2 drones, X-Port allows drone hardware developers to quickly integrate their own custom sensors like multispectral cameras and LiDAR sensors. X-Port features built-in communication APIs, DJI SkyPort integration, and a gimbal debugging interface to enable developers to more quickly bring their sensor innovations to market, reducing start to finish development time by up to 40 percent.

Extended Protection for Drone Technology Investments

DJI also unveiled Enterprise Shield Renew service plan extensions that prolong the comprehensive protection offered to DJI’s enterprise products under Enterprise Shield, covering accidental damage due to crashing, water ingress, or signal interference.

Enterprise Shield Basic Renew offers one reduced price product replacement if damage occurs within one year. The official warranty period of the product will be extended at least 12 months. [1]

Enterprise Shield Plus Renew offers unlimited product replacements or free repair services if damage occurs within one year, within the coverage amount.

AirWorks is the premier venue for exchanging ideas, learning about the latest developments in drone technology, and steering the future development of the industry. It draws attendees from a diverse set of backgrounds who are using drones every day within the agriculture, construction, energy, infrastructure and public safety industries for three days of presentations, hands-on workshops, training sessions and networking opportunities. In addition to industry-specific sessions, attendees will hear from prominent leaders in the drone industry during lively panel discussions dedicated to current and future industry trends and drone regulations.

More information on today’s product announcements can be found at dji.com/newsroom.