Dock talk: Mission progress from the field

SAN MATEO, Calif. — In December, the world saw first-hand how Skydio Dock and Remote Ops pave the way for intelligent and autonomous inspection of critical infrastructure. We heard from early customers about how they’re putting Docks to work in some of the most challenging inspection missions (if you missed the event, give it a watch).

As more Docks continue to take flight, we’re pleased to invite you back for the first of many live Dock talks that give you another look at how innovation and use cases continue progressing from the field. In this talk, we’ll show you new Dock capabilities and features that power some awesome missions with leading utility organizations.

You’ll hear from new faces who lead visionary transformations and drive the innovation behind Skydio Dock and Remote Ops. You’ll learn about autonomous inspection of substation devices using dock-based drones, providing inspections of substation devices for pre- and post-switching thermal inspections, readings from manual gauges on substation regulators, and autonomous security patrols.

Bring your curiosity and questions—this session is not to be missed.

Join the live talk to understand: