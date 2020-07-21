Esri, GeoComm, RapidSOS partner to bring advanced situational awareness solution to First Responders

REDLANDS, Calif.-- Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a partnership with GeoComm and RapidSOS to integrate real-time location, indoor mapping, and critical incident data to help 911 personnel more effectively dispatch resources in a single, unprecedented situational awareness solution. GeoComm, an industry leader in public safety location-based solutions, and RapidSOS, the trusted data provider for over 4,700 emergency communications centers (ECCs), have joined with Esri to help bring first responders this new offering.

Location is the most important piece of information in an emergency. With over 80 percent of 911 calls coming from cell phones-many of them from citizens located indoors-it is critical that first responders have accurate information on where incidents are occurring. This partnership provides accurate caller location and other critical data through the context of indoor maps, creating an advanced view of the emergency.

“Having a holistic view of an incident reduces response time and allows for smarter allocation of resources, which are critical factors when saving lives,” said Mike King, Esri director of emergency communications solutions. “In partnership with GeoComm and RapidSOS, we are able to bring the most advanced understanding of an emergency possible to our emergency responders.”

Built in collaboration with public safety organizations, RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform securely and automatically links lifesaving location and additional data from connected devices directly to over 4,700 emergency communications centers nationwide.

“We are united in our commitment to create a safer, stronger future where technology and people work together seamlessly to protect and save lives,” said Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Esri and GeoComm to support our heroic first responders who handle millions of emergencies annually.”

Through this partnership, RapidSOS will soon be integrated with Esri’s ArcGIS and GeoComm’s indoor mapping technology to empower safer and more resilient communities.

“By integrating Esri’s ArcGIS platform with RapidSOS, 911 will have unprecedented awareness of where emergencies are occurring,” said John Bryant, GeoComm president and CEO. “In collaboration with GeoComm, this location information is taken to the next level-providing critical indoor location information to help first responders locate callers even in large buildings and dense urban environments.”

The joint solution between Esri, GeoComm, and RapidSOS will be available later this year, and attendees of the virtual Esri User Conference can learn more during the Emergency Communications Special Interest Group meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The meeting will be livestreamed from 9:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m. (PDT).

To learn more about this new joint solution for first responders, visit esri.com/geocomm-rapidsos-911.