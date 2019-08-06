New Polaris Partnership Offers Free Grant Assistance for Law Enforcement Vehicles

PoliceGrantsHelp.com assistance program now includes RANGER, GEM, Taylor-Dunn, Pro XD and GENERAL Line-Ups

August 1, 2019 – PoliceGrantsHelp.com is expanding its grant funding assistance program to include Polaris law enforcement vehicles. Grant funding plays an integral role in equipping police, fire and EMS organizations, and the amount of grant dollars available has remained strong. Navigating the grant process, however, can be complex and confusing, and departments often fail to be awarded a grant.

Through this program, Polaris is helping public safety and emergency response departments receive free and unlimited assistance from industry professionals. These grant experts will guide each customer throughout the process from research and application to narrative review, ultimately helping to secure funding for the vehicles they need.

“By partnering with PoliceGrantsHelp.com we’re helping our public safety and emergency response customers overcome the challenge of lack of resources in the vehicle purchasing process by providing grant assistance services,” said Sean Cheatham, vice president, Polaris Commercial, Government and Defense. “Additionally, we’ve created a dedicated line-up of solutions to meet the challenges of law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel with vehicles and equipment that help them complete their missions quicker and more effectively,”

First responders require extensive reach to be effective, and Polaris mobility solutions are tailored to meet the duties and responsibilities of law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel. Specialized RANGER, GEM, Taylor-Dunn Bigfoot, Pro XD and GENERAL vehicles allow these organizations to perform critical duties where other emergency response vehicles fall short. The equipment is professionally installed in a turn-key vehicle package with a full warranty from Polaris.

Polaris vehicles can help to improve response time and reach to locations – both urban and off-road, indoors and outside – where cars, trucks or helicopters cannot operate, including rugged terrain and narrow passageways like secluded lots and city events. These vehicles are also a budget-friendly alternative to full-size vehicles because they are less expensive to purchase, operate and maintain.

RANGER and GENERAL law enforcement units provide professional, squad car-type capabilities in a nimble off-road and urban mobility vehicle. These vehicles come complete with professional sirens, horns, a PA system and emergency lighting. Additionally, each of these vehicles maintain the option for the rear equipment skids to be removed for use by other departments or jobs. Custom graphics can be added so vehicles match the rest of the fleet.

The GEM is Polaris’ all-electric, street-legal police and emergency response vehicle. It is the first commercially produced, street-legal, low-speed vehicle in the U.S. With zero emissions and low operating costs, GEM provides a sustainable and economical option for Police departments.

Taylor-Dunn is Polaris’ all-electric solution for indoor and closed campus use with an ergonomic design, narrow width, and tight turning radius.

Agencies interested in obtaining grant assistance can visit policegrantshelp.com and fill out a grant assistance form HERE.