GETAC Introduces Rugged GPS-Enabled PDA with Camera and Advanced Nav Features
Next Generation Rugged Handheld Enables Pinpoint Positioning and Instant Visual Data Capture for GIS Surveying Applications and Rescue
LAKE FOREST, CA. – March 2, 2009-- GETAC Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced the latest addition to its comprehensive line of rugged mobile computing solutions. The GETAC PS535F handheld is the company’s next generation, fully rugged GPS-enabled PDA featuring a built-in 3 megapixel auto-focus camera, altimeter and E-compass. These new features will enable field-based employees to capture field data on-site and transmit that data back to headquarters in real-time. In addition, the PS535F will provide pinpoint navigation support for improved location-based productivity, which is critical with search-and-rescue missions.
The PS535F handheld PDA is perfectly suited for GIS surveying applications across different sectors including utilities, oil and gas, forest patrol, and surveying and mapping of geology and mineral resources. The built-in camera enables instant visual data capture in the field, and the 3.5” VGA touch screen display with sunlight readable technology dramatically enhances the viewing quality of graphic-intensive files and detailed maps, even in bright sunlight or snowy conditions.
In addition to its GPS system, the product’s built-in altimeter and E-compass provide advanced navigation features such as fixed positioning of longitude, latitude and altitude, as well as the ability to provide directional relations between the targeted subject and the user’s position. The PS535F also features comprehensive wireless connectivity options, including integrated Bluetooth V2.0 and 802.11b/g WiFi. Users can connect the PS535F to a GIS server and instantly transmit or process data in the field using a GETAC Bluetooth modem or mobile phone.
“Our customers typically work in high-intensity environments and situations, which demand seamless and accurate information exchange between the main office and field workers,” said Jim Rimay, president, GETAC. “The PS535F is the ideal solution for any field application that requires immediate response and action such as fire and rescue teams, utilities technicians, and Park Rangers. A great example is forest patrols reporting the location and fire hazard conditions to a fire center to assist fire rescue planning. Ultimately, GETAC’s PS535F handheld device improves overall operational efficiencies and productivity, which for firefighters can be a lifesaving feature.”
The GETAC PS535F features Windows Mobile 6.1 software for quick access to email, the Internet, texting and other means of mobile communications. Weighing a mere 10.7 ounces, the device can operate at full capacity for up to 8-hours on a fully-charged battery and is MIL-STD 810F compliant and IP54 certified to operate without failure under the most extreme weather conditions, environments and everyday abuse associated with its user base.
Getac PS535F Main Features
3.5” VGA Touch Screen Display
533MHz Samsung 2450 processor
Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1
128Mb onboard MDDR
2GB onboard NAND Flash Storage ROM
MIL-STD 810F and IP54 compliant
Embedded GPS Receiver
3.0 Megapixel On-Board Camera
Altimeter and E-Compass
Integrated Bluetooth V2.0 and 802.11b/g capability
Sunlight Readable Display solution (optional)
8 Hour Battery Life
Dimensions: 5.7" x 3.2" x 1.2"
Weight: 10.6 oz
About GETAC
GETAC, Inc., A subsidiary of MiTAC Technology Corporation, was founded in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace and has been a pioneer and innovator in the rugged mobile computing industry ever since. GETAC provides premier fully rugged, rugged and semi-rugged notebook, tablet PC and handheld solutions for the military, law enforcement, public safety, utility, telecommunication, manufacturing, field service and mobile workforce industries. All GETAC rugged models are strictly controlled and monitored from the design, manufacture, quality assurance to service flows, making GETAC an industry-preferred rugged computer provider. For more information, visit www.getac.com.