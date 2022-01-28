Durabook stands up to the challenges of heat, cold and dirt road in this Arizona community

CUSTOMER

Chino Valley Police Department

CHALLENGE

The Chino Valley Police Department required a rugged mobile computing solution that could handle the Arizona high desert’s unique challenges

SOLUTION

The ability for Durabook to continue to upgrade its R11 rugged tablet to the most current chipsets and specifcations has allowed us to standardize on a single model.

ABOUT THE CHINO VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT



The mission of the Chino Valley Police Department is to protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of the citizens of Chino Valley through fair and impartial enforcement of the laws of the state. The Police Department’s mission is accomplished through effective management of department operations, staff, and numerous services and programs such as Traffic Safety, Regulatory Services, Investigative Services, and Response to Calls for Service, Homeland Security Initiatives and Budget Management. For more information, please visit https://www.chinoaz.net/149/Police-Department



THE CHALLENGE

The Chino Valley Police Department required a rugged mobile computing solution that could handle the Arizona high desert’s unique challenges. Chino Valley temperatures range from freezing in the winter to over 100 degrees in the summer, at an elevation of over 4,500 ft. Also, since the department’s territory includes rural areas, shock and vibration are serious issues for any computers in the field. The department did not want to compromise between functionality and budget. The costs to purchase the units and maintain them were key factors in the decision-making process.

DESERT-READY SOLUTION

The Chino Valley Police Department purchased their first Durabook R11 rugged tablet five years ago. The ability for Durabook to continue to upgrade its R11 rugged tablet to the most current chipsets and specifications has allowed us to standardize on a single model. Using the R11, officers can utilize the Spillman reporting software, run driver licenses, and more right in the field. Currently, Durabook R11s are deployed in different vehicles that are used by police officers. The current Durabook R11 that the department purchased in 2020 officers the latest Intel® 8th Generation CPUs with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.2 GHz, plus Intel® UHD Graphics 620, packing high performance and visuals into a compact form. Plus, the high-speed data transmission capability of Intel® Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 and Bluetooth® V5.0 means smooth, congestion-free processing at all times.

THE RESULT

The Durabook rugged tablets have exceeded all of the performance and durability expectations that the Chino Valley Police Department had for their use. And the customer and warranty support provided by the Durabook Americas’ team has been the primary reason the department has continued to purchase its rugged computers from Durabook. On those occasions when they have had an issue with a unit, the team at Durabook has diligently worked to assist the department in returning the unit to service quickly. This has enabled the department to provide exceptional service to its community and be sensitive to the department’s budget.