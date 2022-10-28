Durabook upgrades R11L Rugged Tablet with Intel’s 12th Gen CPU

The newly upgraded R11L 11” fully rugged tablet now comes equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Pentium Gold processor, combining computing performance with ultra-affordable, feature-rich functionality for the modern professional.

Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced significant updates to its R11L device, offering a competitively-priced 11” fully rugged tablet featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel® processor and architectural innovations to elevate the user experience.

“Durabook devices are designed to meet the demanding needs of workers who rely on rugged technology to streamline workflows and improve productivity in even the harshest environments,” said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. “With its upgrade to Intel’s 12th Gen CPU, this latest R11L model is 300% faster than its predecessor, offering more computing power for budget-minded professionals.”

Affordable computing performance

Designed for the modern professional demanding optimum performance, the fully rugged R11L now comes equipped with Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 8505, with a more affordable price point for budget-conscious users. The R11L’s performance is 300% faster than its predecessor and 600% faster than Intel® Atom® based devices, making it ideal for those working across industrial sectors, such as warehousing, utilities and logistics and transportation.

Exceptional viewing in every environment

Durabook understands that professional operatives often work in challenging environments. With this in mind, the R11L features an 11.6” FHD (1920×1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display with Durabook’s proprietary DynaVue® technology and up to 1,000 nits brightness for exceptional viewing even in direct sunlight. In addition, it boasts four advanced touch modes; Glove, Stylus, Water, Finger, optimising use for both indoor and outdoor applications. For ultimate versatility, it also comes with a slim stylus as standard for a more precise alternative to the fingertip.

Ultimate customisation flexibility

Durabook knows that customisation is key, which is why the latest R11L model has been designed for optimum flexibility. Expansion options available include a barcode reader, LAN port, serial port RS-232, RFID reader, smart card and magnet stripe reader to increase readability and usability for workers operating outside a traditional office. This versatile functionality is ideal for users such as warehouse personnel who need to gather relevant information on current stock items and track individual objects or attendance records of work personnel.

Unparalleled connectivity

Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology, the R11L is designed to support the modern workspace by providing powerful yet simple and flexible connectivity. In addition to providing exceptional wireless capability via Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, which is five times faster than its predecessor, the R11L features an additional Micro HDMI port for video output and can connect to multiple devices via its Bluetooth® V5.2 bandwidth.

Built for endurance

Thin and lightweight, the R11L is only 20mm (0.79″) thick and just 1.2kg (2.65lb), making it the world’s most compact tablet in the fully rugged class. Its smooth, streamlined exterior and neat form complement its tough image, guaranteeing optimum operational performance in every situation, while its ultra-long battery life of up to 15 hours makes it suitable for various professional applications. Certified with MIL-STD-810H to withstand drops of up to 4 feet, the device also boasts IP66 and ANSI/UL C1D2 certification, allowing customers across logistics, industrial and utility companies to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

