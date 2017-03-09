GTL Inspire® 1.5 inmate tablet passes military-grade drop test

RESTON, Va. — GTL an innovation leader in correctional technology and payment services solutions for government, today announced that the Inspire® 1.5 corrections-grade inmate tablet has fully met the “Transit Drop” test requirements specified by MIL-STD-810G 516.6 Section 4.6.5. The Inspire 1.5 inmate tablet was evaluated by an independent testing laboratory in accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense Test Method Standard and survived the rigorous drop tests unscathed.

GTL’s Inspire 1.5 inmate tablet was subjected to the scientific rigors of an independent testing laboratory to assess its ability to withstand drops in everyday use, and the latest version of Inspire more than passed the test. “We will continue to work closely with our customers and lead innovation in the corrections market by providing corrections-grade tablets that can withstand the rigors of a jail or prison environment,” said Brian Peters, Executive Director of Inmate Hardware and Applications at GTL. “We took the opportunity, when developing our latest version of Inspire 1.5, to add extra shock absorption inside the case of this inmate communication device to make it more durable, which in turn made it more reliable for inmates.”

The third-party lab followed the strict guidelines for drop testing defined in MIL-STD-810G 516.6. After dropping Inspire from a height of four feet onto a rigid surface a total of 26 times (dropped separately on each of the unit’s 6 faces, 8 corners, and 12 edges), the GTL Inspire 1.5 device suffered no physical damage and no operational impairment, continuing to function exactly as it did before the tests.

“GTL is extremely proud to have achieved this hard-earned distinction,” added Matt Ford, Product Manager, Mobility Platforms at GTL. “This latest certification only further separates GTL’s quality products and offerings from those of industry competitors. We will also continue to refine Inspire’s capabilities as we prepare to design the next generation of our tablets.”

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of correctional technology and government payment services with visionary solutions and customized products that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and ease of operation for its customers. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to 32 state departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and 73 of the 100 largest city/county facilities, including 39 of the top 50, which comprise 1.9 million inmates nationwide. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ConnectNetwork

GTL’s ConnectNetwork is the one-stop resource for friends and family members to connect with their incarcerated loved ones. Friends and family can deposit money into an inmate’s accounts, schedule and conduct video visits, and send messages. To learn more about ConnectNetwork, please visit www.connectnetwork.com. You can also view us on Facebook and Twitter.