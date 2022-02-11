Johnson County Sheriff’s office now offering tablets, voice, video visitation services

HomeWAV completes installation of additional communications equipment in jail

CENTERVIEW, Mo.–HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently activated new tablets, voice, and video visitation services for Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Centerview, Missouri on February 1.

As a HomeWAV video visitation customer since 2017, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office renewed a three-year contract in September 2021 to continue video services and add voice and tablet offerings. In their continued partnership, HomeWAV’s easy-to-use system works well for inmates, visitors, and facility staff.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with HomeWAV,” said Sheriff Scott Munsterman. “Over the past couple of years, we have partnered with HomeWAV providing remote video visits to the inmates housed at the Johnson County Jail, which allowed the inmates to connect more frequently with their family and friends. We look forward in continuing to foster this relationship with HomeWAV by providing their latest product offerings, the ComPAS™ tablets, which includes messaging, forms, law library, commissary ordering, educational opportunities, and entertainment, including a selection of movies, books, music, and games to choose from. We have no doubt HomeWAV’s commitment and professionalism will continue to be beneficial to the county and hope it’s a long-lasting partnership.”

In this 180-bed correctional facility, services provided with HomeWAV’s HomePAS™ kiosks and new ComPAS™ tablets include voice, video visitation, messaging, forms, mail scanning, and voice biometrics. Tablets are equipped with wall charging stations to help reduce staff intervention. With the remote location of their facility, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office uses satellite internet, adjusting HomeWAV’s standard installation process. An intercom system in one section of the jail is also available for inmates to easily communicate with facility staff.

“We have had a great relationship with Johnson County, Missouri since 2017 and we are excited to extend our relationship and add new services,” said HomeWAV Business Development Director Jim DiCenso. “With the addition of voice and messaging to our video visitation platform, visitors will be able to communicate with the inmates at a much more affordable price. Our tablets will provide educational and drug treatment programs that will help reduce recidivism while making the correctional environment safer for both inmates and staff.”

