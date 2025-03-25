LexisNexis announces legal industry’s first voice AI assistant

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — LexisNexis Legal & Professional is unveiling the legal industry’s first personalized voice AI assistant in LexisNexis Protégé™ for completing complex legal work. Voice AI assistance and new advanced reasoning capabilities simplify AI use, allowing legal professionals in the U.S. to interact naturally with Protégé using spoken language instead of manually entering prompts to conduct legal work. The new, multi-modal experience provides customers with greater workflow flexibility, making it easier to deliver next-level legal work even faster and making their workday better.

“We want to make it increasingly effortless for our customers to collaborate with LexisNexis AI solutions to generate outstanding legal work,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “With the launch of the legal industry’s first personalized AI voice assistant, we are drawing on our deep technology expertise to make the human-AI exchange more intuitive, productive, and beneficial to each individual customer for achieving better outcomes.”

With Voice AI Assistance in Protégé, users can ask a legal question, initiate a drafting task, and request case law summarization using voice commands.

Built with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and privacy, Protégé is a personalized AI assistant that seamlessly connects across the LexisNexis product ecosystem and can be grounded in customer data. This includes the Lexis+ AI legal workflow solution and Lexis Create+ for legal AI drafting in Microsoft Word.

Leveraging proprietary agentic and generative AI technology from LexisNexis, Protégé in Lexis+ AI offers customers:

Voice-Enabled AI Experience for Streamlined Legal Workflows: Users can ask a legal question, initiate a drafting task, and request case law summarization using voice commands, seamlessly integrating speech input into AI-driven legal work.

Users can ask a legal question, initiate a drafting task, and request case law summarization using voice commands, seamlessly integrating speech input into AI-driven legal work. Advanced Reasoning for Higher-Quality Legal Answers: New agentic AI capabilities deliver the highest-quality work and enable deeper collaboration between AI and the legal professional. A Planner Agent dynamically breaks down extremely complex legal questions into several steps for more comprehensive responses, while an Interactive Agent will allow the user to modify the agent’s plan and choose the best course of action for highly tailored results. A Self-Reflection Agent self-evaluates and refines its work for superior document drafting.

New agentic AI capabilities deliver the highest-quality work and enable deeper collaboration between AI and the legal professional. A Planner Agent dynamically breaks down extremely complex legal questions into several steps for more comprehensive responses, while an Interactive Agent will allow the user to modify the agent’s plan and choose the best course of action for highly tailored results. A Self-Reflection Agent self-evaluates and refines its work for superior document drafting. Context Expert Witness Analytics for Powerful Litigation Insights: A new pre-trial assessment lets litigators upload an expert witness deposition, and Protégé will deliver an AI-generated summary of the expert’s challenge record, experience and qualifications, litigation and testimony history, and more.

A new pre-trial assessment lets litigators upload an expert witness deposition, and Protégé will deliver an AI-generated summary of the expert’s challenge record, experience and qualifications, litigation and testimony history, and more. Legal Prompt Suggestions for Ease of Use: Based on user-controlled customization options, expanded and new prompt suggestions ensure customers quickly get relevant insights without needing deep expertise in AI prompting.

Based on user-controlled customization options, expanded and new prompt suggestions ensure customers quickly get relevant insights without needing deep expertise in AI prompting. AI Analysis for Legal Search Results: Users can perform AI tasks on up to the top ten returned legal research case results and/or on individual cases. This offers an integrated, bridged experience by providing AI-powered assistance within Lexis+ search workflows.

All features are either available now or will be available to customers in the coming weeks.

With Voice AI Assistance in Protégé, users have full control over their voice prompts and data.

Protégé capabilities are guided by the LexisNexis vision for every legal professional to have an AI assistant that is highly personalized, seamlessly integrated across the product ecosystem, and can be Document Management System (DMS)-enabled for a more customized experience.

The LexisNexis global technology platform seamlessly integrates each wave of AI innovation, including extractive AI, which finds relevant results within data and provides deep insights; generative AI, which excels at creating new content from data based on user-entered prompts; and agentic AI, which can intelligently and independently perform tasks on a user’s behalf.

For more information on LexisNexis Protégé and its capabilities, visit www.lexisnexis.com/protege or join us at Booth 2101 at Legalweek.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis customer-driven AI innovation focuses on analytics and decision tools that solve complex problems and enhance value. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates extractive, generative, and agentic AI within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure to drive rapid innovation and continuously improve answer quality, accuracy, and speed. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata, delivering high-quality answers and validated citations. Its multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, and model fine-tuning ensures high performance of domain-specific, personalized LLMs, supported by partners AWS, Anthropic, Mistral, Microsoft, and OpenAI. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.