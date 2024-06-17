Durabook unlocks new AI PC experiences with its Z14I rugged laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — Durabook today announced a major upgrade of its popular Z14I laptop that makes it the world’s most durable and reliable fully rugged artificial intelligence (AI) PC designed specifically to support demanding AI applications in the field. The Durabook Z14I now features Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 and 7 processors with Intel vPro®, an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), and optional NVIDIA RTX™ A500 professional GPU, making it ideal for architecture, engineering, public safety, military, construction, and other professions that increasingly use AI tools in the field.

Extend the Transformative Power of AI to the Field

Generative and other offshoots of AI are rapidly becoming fundamental tools that every professional uses every day in the office. Now the new, third-generation Z14I provides the computing power necessary to use AI in the field, too, for applications such as building design, analyzing crime scene evidence, and virtual assistants on the factory floor. This directly and dramatically improves employee productivity and efficiency while enabling workflows and actionable insights that can only be unlocked with next-gen AI PCs.

“The next-generation Durabook Z14I enables anytime, anywhere AI,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas. “We’re entering a new era of AI PCs that will redefine the concept of a personal computer. AI is driving a more personalized, powerful experience, empowering users in both their personal and professional lives. As the world’s most powerful AI-ready, 14” fully rugged laptop, the Z14I is the ideal choice for mobile professionals who want to extend AI’s benefits to the field. ”

Security, Reliability, and All-Day Battery Life

The Z14I provides reliable service in all kinds of extreme situations and harsh environments, having received multiple certifications including IP66 certification and 6-foot drop resistance. It also has MIL-STD-810H certification for drop, shock, vibration, rain, dust, salt fog, altitude, freeze/thaw, humidity, explosive atmospheres, and temperature extremes ranging from -29°C (-20°F) to 63°C (145°F).

The Z14I features Coolfinity™ fanless cooling, which maximizes reliability by removing a component that consumes power, is a potential point of failure, and vacuums dust and other debris into the device. Coolfinity also helps maximize battery life to 12.5 hours, and up to 21.5 hours in dual-battery mode. The Z14I can also be equipped with a bridge battery so users can hot-swap batteries in the field without any downtime.

The Z141 is ideal for law enforcement, military, pharmaceutical, and other verticals where data security is a top requirement. Standard security features include a smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader, and fingerprint scanner, as well as a 5MP infrared camera with a shutter to support Windows Hello facial authentication. Windows 11 with Secured-core PC technology integrates hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection to provide the highest level of protection, including advanced protection of firmware and dynamic root of trust measurement.

State-of-the-Art Wired and Wireless Connectivity

With more data-heavy work taking place in conjunction with the Cloud, the latest wired and wireless technologies ensure that Z14I users can quickly and reliably access the cloud, share large data files such as 3D architectural illustrations, and use real-time bandwidth-intensive applications such as HD video collaboration:

● Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

● Intel® Wi-Fi 7, offering 4.8x faster transfer speed than Wi-Fi 6E

● Bluetooth® V5.4 with wider range, stronger connections, and enhanced IoT capabilities

● Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) and optional 4G LTE or 5G

● USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports

● Two RJ-45, two serial ports, HDMI, VGA, and ExpressCard 54

Optional dedicated GPS enables precise location tracking and enables geographic applications such as GIS mapping.

Maximum Viewability Even in Direct Sunlight

The 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) DynaVue® display provides up to enhanced 1,200 nits brightness to reveal every detail even in bright, direct sunlight. The 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel with four touch modes (Glove, Stylus, Water, Finger) ensures that the Z14I can be used in virtually any work environment, indoors and out.

Extensive Customization Options

The Z14I can be equipped with up to three storage drives — two removable quick-release NVMe PCIe SSDs and a SATA SSD — to enable users to run RAID 0 and RAID 1. The innovative expansion box provides either two slots of PCIe interface for various solution builds, military-grade connectors, or storage security extension with RAID 0/1/5/10 configurations. It can be quickly installed in the field to transform the Z14I into a powerful portable server or the ultimate solution for specific tasks.

The optional dedicated NVIDIA RTX A500 is ideal for demanding tasks such as graphics rendering, architectural illustrations, and AI applications, delivering up to 100 TOPS in AI acceleration.

The new Z14I is available now.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 30 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand.