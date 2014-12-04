Drakontas Introduces DragonForce Surge for Major Event Management

Drakontas has added “Surge Capability” to its DragonForce Command & Control platform. Now agencies can track, coordinate and communicate with 100’s or 1,000’s of additional users at a moment’s notice to deal with large scale emergency management events like storms, protests, natural disasters, etc. DragonForce Surge transforms ordinary smartphones and tablets into powerful public safety C2 tools by simply downloading the freely available DragonForce app. Learn more about how DragonForce can accelerate your speed to response and improve the safety and effectiveness of ordinary and extraordinary public safety operations.

More for information, visit http://www.drakontas.com/media/winter/.