On-demand webinar: Leadership under pressure: Guiding teams safely through major events

When the spotlight hits your community — from parades and concerts to championship games — every aspect of operations is put to the test. Managing massive crowds, ensuring smooth traffic flow, responding to medical incidents and maintaining public trust are all challenged at once. This webinar offers an invaluable inside look at how forward-thinking public safety and government leaders are transforming large-scale event management. Discover how real-time data integration is helping agencies enhance preparedness, improve coordination and deliver safer, more efficient outcomes. Our panel of experts share firsthand insights, success stories and actionable strategies for achieving seamless collaboration across fire, EMS, law enforcement, transportation and more. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how your agency can elevate readiness and confidently manage your community’s next big event.

Understand the complex operational challenges that arise during large-scale events and how they impact public safety and community trust.



Learn how real-time data integration enhances preparedness and coordination across fire, EMS, law enforcement and transportation agencies.



Be able to apply actionable strategies to reduce risk and increase confidence in managing your community's next spotlight moment.

“Perfect event.”

“Very informative. I took very detailed notes. Thank you!”

“The degree of expertise was excellent.”

“Great panel, very engaging.”

“That panel were not only subject matter experts but the top tier SME’s on today’s topic.”

“The speakers put a lot of energy into their speeches. They were well thought out, well put together and extremely informative.”

Robert J. Contee III (moderator) is the retired Chief of Police for Washington, D.C., where he served the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 30 years. A D.C. native who began his career as a police cadet, Contee rose through the ranks to lead the department during one of the most dynamic periods in its history. Known for his focus on community trust, interagency collaboration and modern policing strategies, he went on to serve as Assistant Director of the FBI’s Office of Partner Engagement before joining Peregrine Technologies, where he continues his commitment to advancing public safety through innovation and data-driven solutions.

Daniel Engelhardt is the Deputy Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP). Engelhardt, who has served as NJOHSP’s Director of Preparedness since October 2022, assumed his new role effective August 29, 2023. He assists the director in leading the Office’s mission areas, serves as a principal advisor and manages the administrative and internal operations of the agency. Engelhardt joined NJOHSP after a two-decade career with the New Jersey State Police, where he retired with the rank of Major, serving as the Division Executive Officer in the Office of the Deputy Superintendent. His responsibilities in that role included managing and coordinating daily operations for the Division of State Police, an agency comprised of over 5,000 enlisted and civilian members. Prior to that assignment, he served as commanding officer of the New Jersey Regional Operations and Intelligence Center. As NJOHSP’s Director of Preparedness, Engelhardt oversaw and managed the operational functions of the division’s Training and Exercise Bureau, Risk Management Bureau and Infrastructure Security Bureau.

Sasha Larkin is the Director of Intelligence and C4 Operations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the first time ever, the World Cup will be hosted by three different countries and span 16 different cities. Sasha retired as an Assistant Sheriff with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where she served for over 25 years. Sasha oversaw two divisions: Homeland Security and Investigative Services. She was also the Intelligence Commander for Major County Sheriff’s Association and represented the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) in national conferences on issues related to crime, terrorism and prevention efforts. Sasha also sat on the Office of Director National Intelligence Board and the Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team in Washington DC on behalf of the sheriff to ensure proactive messaging for the LVMPD in the prevention and recognition of domestic and international terrorism. Recognized for her work in community engagement, Sasha was integral in building the Office of Community Engagement (OCE) and the Fusion Liaison Officer Program. She was the Chair of Women of Metro, an outreach organization that mentors women internally for promotion in law enforcement and hosts a variety of community events.

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick is one of the most tenured police executives in the country, with over 35 years of policing experience and 20 years as a chief of police. A Memphis, TN native, Kirkpatrick has a proven track record across a diverse number of jurisdictions for transforming police departments and reducing violent crime. Kirkpatrick most recently served as Chief of Police in Oakland, where she implemented a significant cultural change in terms of increasing police accountability and transparency, improving procedural justice and implementing equity-based decision-making. This cultural shift coincided with a 20-year low homicide rate and a decrease in non-fatal shootings during her tenure. Kirkpatrick also served as Chief of Police in the cities of Ellensburg, Federal Way and Spokane, all in the state of Washington, as well as serving as Undersheriff of the King County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to executive leadership experience, Kirkpatrick is a national instructor for the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Association’s Leadership Training Program, where she instructs on topics including, but not limited to, bias and diversity, emotional intelligence and leading generations.