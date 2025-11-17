Your vehicle is your office

Most patrols begin in the same place – the front seat of a cruiser. But that seat is more than a vantage point. It’s a desk, a workstation and the link between you and the information you rely on throughout the day.

From rollout to response, officers depend on uninterrupted communication with dispatch, access to agency systems and awareness of what’s unfolding around them. The tools they use need to keep up – delivering critical data quickly and clearly so they can stay focused on the call, not the technology.

Information that drives better decisions

Whether responding to a high-risk stop or assisting on a routine call, having accurate information at the right moment can shape the outcome. Delays or gaps create risk. Fast, real-time data helps officers make confident decisions and maintain situational awareness.

A smarter way to work in the field

Imagine a single, streamlined tool that lets you pull the information you need – from anywhere – without slowing you down. That’s the promise of modern mobile data access: simple, powerful and designed for the realities of patrol.

Your data. Your edge.

With Peregrine, officers can access real-time information quickly and reliably, supporting safer, more informed decisions on every call. It’s built for life on the road, helping you stay connected, stay aware and stay focused on what matters most.