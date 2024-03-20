Clearview AI among MissionLink’s 2024 cohort members

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON — MissionLink, an exclusive nationwide community that serves as a force-multiplier and gateway to accelerating innovation and advancing solutions to National Security threats, announces the kickoff of its 2024 Cohort.

Founded in 2010 by an elite board and advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from the Defense, Intelligence and NatSec technology sectors, the Organization’s mission is to connect passionate problem solvers with next-gen, mission-critical capabilities to the right resources, customers, investors, advisors, and partners, ultimately solving national security challenges across commercial and federal sectors. For more than a decade, MissionLink has been on the cutting edge of NatSec technology and is recognized as the organization that has most captured the timeliness and immediacy of the latest security developments, discoveries, and breakthroughs.

“The exciting companies in this cohort exemplify the disruptive innovation that can address critical national security mission requirements and we look forward to continuing to bridge the innovation gap between the private and public sectors,” said Matt Devost, MissionLink Organizing Board member.

This year, the selection process was led by the expertise and vision of our advisory board, comprising world-class technologists, former senior officials and thought leaders. The 2024 Cohort encompasses top founders and CXOs from across the United States, specializing in critical and emerging fields such as cyber, artificial intelligence & machine learning, analytics, biotechnology, autonomy, microelectronics, quantum science, space, UAS/drones, 5G, virtual reality, synthetic environments, internet of things, and other emerging technologies.

New cohort members will attend a series of events led by notable speakers who are former or current Senior Executives from the Intelligence Community, Flag Officers from Department of Defense, industry Founders/CEOs, and leading investors. At the conclusion of the year-long program, cohort members will join over 700 Founders/CXOs who have previously gone through the program and now make up the MissionLink Alumni Network, including the founders and CEOs of Rapid7, MAG Aerospace, Cofense, Cleversafe, Altamira, Cloudera, Cylance, Crowdstrike, Novetta and Dovel Technologies. Many of them credit MissionLink with providing their company with the game changing access, insight, and opportunity needed to drive meaningful growth and impact to their industry and customers

“Critical and emerging national security demands will shape the next wave of technological breakthroughs and require adoption and integration of innovative solutions, at scale. MissionLink remains at the forefront and nexus of innovation, connecting startups and entrepreneurs to advisors, investors, and key military and intelligence community stakeholders,” remarked Constantine Saab, of MissionLink’s Organizing Board.

The 2024 Cohort includes:



The Board of Advisors is at the core of MissionLink’s trusted innovation ecosystem and includes industry and National Security veterans who are committed to its success. Newly appointed Advisory Board members are: Major General Charlie Cleveland, former NGA & SOCOM; Lt General Mike Groen, former Marine Corps /JAIC; Tim Reardon, NextFed; William “Mac” McHenry, DIU; Kevin Higgins, former CIA; Andy Boyd, former CIA. These six join the ranks of longstanding Advisory Board members who include: Maj. Gen. Aaron Prupas, former Air Force / MAVEN; Lt. Gen. Scott Howell, former JSOC; Bob Ashley, former DIA; Dawn Meyerriecks, former CIA; Chris Gladwin, Ocient; Mike Kushin, Parsons; Dr. Michael Capps, Howso; and Scott Herman, Maxar; Sue Gordon, former ODNI, NGA and CIA; Bill Crowell, former NSA; Charlene Leubecker, former CIA; Bob Gourley, former DIA; Bryan Ware, Adam Vincent Founder & former CEO, ThreatConnect; former DHS; Ellen McCarthy, former Department of State; Fran Landolf, former NSA; Will Grannis, CTO of Google Cloud; Jen Sovada, Sandbox AQ; Peggy Styer and Jack Kerrigan of Razor’s Edge Ventures; Tim Newberry, co-founder of BlackHorse Solutions; Wes Blackwell, Partner at Booz Allen Ventures; Jim Hunt, co-founder of Lavrock Ventures; Tim Estes, AngelAI; Jamie Dos Santos, former Cybraics Defense Corp; Gus Hunt, former CIA; Brian Hibbeln, former DoD; Alan Wade, former CIA; Dov Levy and Elma Levy, co-founders of Dovel Technologies.

Mission Partners for the 2024 cohort include: InQTel, Amazon Web Services, Carahsoft, Booz Allen Ventures and NobleReach.

MissionLink’s Organizing Board consists of: MissionLink’s cofounders Jeremy King of Benchmark Executive Search and Andy Lustig of Cooley LLP; Constantine Saab, former CIA senior executive, Katherine Ferguson of Cooley LLP and Matt Devost of OODA Inc.