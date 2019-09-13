CentralSquare celebrates 1st anniversary of the creation of a new company

In one year, CentralSquare has achieved unprecedented growth and innovation across product development, customer success, implementation services and workforce investment.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today that it has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates the one-year anniversary of the creation of CentralSquare, a new company formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech, Zuercher and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean. The merger represented the largest investment in the public sector software landscape, effectively creating the largest company focused explicitly on state and local government in North America and launching the company into the No. 1 market position in public safety software and No. 2 position in public administration software.

Over the past year, CentralSquare has leveraged its combined experience and resources, deep bench of talent and sharp focus on innovation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the broadest, smartest and most unified software platform for public safety and public administration agencies. With 3X the investment in R&D to tackle emerging problems in this space, CentralSquare is helping to build safer and smarter communities across North America.

“This past year has been one of tremendous growth and innovation for CentralSquare. Our merger and subsequent rebrand allowed us to expand our services and offerings, while focusing on bringing innovation such as the cloud, data science, artificial intelligence and the internet of things to the public sector,” said CEO Simon Angove. “Through CentralSquare’s broad and unified technology platform – from 911, computer-aided dispatch and records management for public safety agencies to finance, community development and asset management for local governments – our public sector partners across North America are transforming their service operations and providing amazing public experiences to their communities. We are tremendously proud of our accomplishments over the past year, and look forward to an exciting future for CentralSquare and our partner agencies.”

Highlights of key achievements in the year following the creation of CentralSquare include:

Company growth. Recognizing the value of having a one-stop-shop for agencies to maximize working relationships and minimize compatibility issues, the company rapidly expanded its technology footprint with two acquisitions. In January, the company acquired Lucity, the best-in-class provider of enterprise asset management, marking the first acquisition under the mantle of CentralSquare. The acquisition of Tellus, announced in May, created a unified, nationwide 911 dispatch system where multiple agencies on disparate 911 software solutions can operate and communicate with each other as if they are on a single system.

Customer expansion. The continuing growth of CentralSquare’s customer base solidifies the company’s position as the leading provider of public sector software.

Key public administration wins include:

Washington County, AR

Yuma County, AZ

Garden Grove, CA

Larimer County, CO

Palm Bay, FL

Boone County, MO

Silver City, NM

Neenah, WI

Kelowna, BC, Canada

Cornwall, ON, Canada

Key public safety wins include:

Benton County, AR

San Manuel, CA

Westminster PD, CO

Gwinnett County, GA

Rockford/Winnebago County, IL

Monroe County Sheriff, MI

Rutherford County, NC

York County Sheriff, SC

Allen PD, TX

Lewisville PD, TX

Customer success. CentralSquare’s track record of excellence in customer service gained upward momentum as the company doubled the customer success team with a focus on maximizing the value partner agencies get from their solutions. This has resulted in industry-high customer satisfaction, leading to customer retention rates of over 98 percent.

Products and services. Continuous investment in product innovation has led to the expansion of cloud-hosted offerings, including the industry’s first cloud-based solution for end-to-end government finance and community engagement functions; creation of a unified, virtual 911 computer-aided dispatch (CAD) network, enabling agencies to dispatch the nearest first responder to reach an emergency up to two minutes faster; redesign of a key product within the public safety suite that establishes the new standard in user experience; and introduction of a new service framework designed to deliver faster time to value through repeatable, predictable software implementation experiences for customers, shattering the industry norm of cost overruns and implementation delays.

Thought leadership. As a technology leader whose products touch the lives of 3 in 4 citizens across North America, CentralSquare is committed to deepening trust with the public. To that end, the company launched two engagement campaigns:

Workforce investment. Expanding to eight centers of excellence – six in the U.S. and two in Canada – CentralSquare increased its workforce by more than 400 employees, with additional hiring expected in the areas of sales, professional services and development.

“We are laser-focused on being a new type of provider, one that provides the broadest, smartest and most unified technology solutions for all local government needs,” added Angove. “Our achievements over the past year underscore this ongoing commitment as we continue to deliver leading product innovation and exceptional value to our customers and the communities they serve.”

