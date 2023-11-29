SoundThinking commemorates Giving Tuesday with donation to Officer Down Memorial Page

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — This Giving Tuesday, SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, is proud to announce a donation of $10,000 to the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP), a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of law enforcement officers in the United States who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The donation stems from SoundThinking’s social media campaign to raise awareness of ODMP at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2023 conference.

“Our contribution to the ODMP is not just a donation but a key part of SoundThinking’s ongoing support for the law enforcement community,” said Tom Chittum, Senior Vice President of Forensic Services at SoundThinking. “This partnership reflects our deep commitment to enhancing policing and public safety. We stand firmly with law enforcement officers and their families, honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“I want to express my profound gratitude for SoundThinking’s generous donation which will assist ODMP’s work to memorialize fallen officers and also aid our advocacy efforts,” said Chris Cosgriff, Executive Director of ODMP. “SoundThinking’s commitment to providing law enforcement with the tools they need directly aligns with ODMP’s mission of ensuring the safety of officers and honoring their sacrifices.”

ODMP provides aid to families of officers and police departments through emotional support and assistance with benefits, while also raising awareness about the risks and sacrifices made by officers. The organization holds events and remembrances honoring fallen officers, and funds research and data collection on the circumstances of law enforcement deaths. According to the ODMP, in 2023 alone, over 100 law enforcement officers have been killed while protecting their communities.

