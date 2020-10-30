FirstNet gives first responders tools for health and wellness

FirstNet and All Clear Foundation give the first 5,000 first responders who sign up free access to mental health and wellness tools.

DALLAS — In support of National First Responders Day, FirstNet, Built with AT&T is sponsoring All Clear Foundation (ACF) to help increase the accessibility of education, resources and support that will aid first responders who may be struggling with health and wellness challenges brought on by the unique stressors of their jobs. Now, a limited number of FirstNet subscribers who act quickly will have free access to ResponderRel8, ACF’s peer-to-peer chat app that enables First Responders to connect, celebrate and commiserate with peers anonymously. FirstNet primary users can download ResponderRel8 via FirstNet Central here.

Why is this important?

First responders are there for us day-in and day-out. They make huge personal sacrifices and bear deep burdens while keeping communities safe. In fact:

First responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

The life expectancy of first responders is almost 20 years less than the average citizen.

Police officers ages 55-60 have a 56% chance of dying from a heart attack – 35x more than average.

20-25% of all first responders experience post-traumatic stress.

These are sobering statistics and a harsh reality we’re trying to change.

Eliminating the risk factors for suicide and making stigma-free education, resources and advocacy available to all first responders is a goal of ACF. In first responder language, “All Clear” means the danger has passed. ACF, a nonpartisan, non-profit supporting first responders, was established to create, fund and amplify programs focused on improving first responder wellbeing so they have the tools to give themselves, and each other, the “All Clear.”

What is FirstNet?

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

As public safety’s network partner, we have a responsibility unlike any other wireless carrier. And our support goes beyond connectivity. The mission of FirstNet is to help public safety by providing communications they can depend on. We want to go beyond that to help protect the lives of those who serve us. FirstNet has developed dedicated resources and initiatives to directly support first responder safety, health and wellness.

What are the benefits to first responders?

The ResponderRel8 app is available for iOS and Android in the FirstNet App Catalog, which is geared to first responders and features more than 150 apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This collaboration will help ACF focus efforts on technical developments and improvements to the app to better support the growing ResponderRel8 community.

Through the sponsorship, the ResponderRel8 app will be offered as a one-year, prepaid subscription to the first 5,000 first responders on FirstNet who sign-up for the app.

Where can I find more information?

Visit FirstNet.com or go here for more FirstNet news. Learn more about All Clear Foundation here. And, to help make a national day honoring all first responders a reality, go here.

About FirstNet

Due to communications challenges during the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the 9/11 Commission recommended the establishment of a single, interoperable network for public safety. For years, public safety organizations lobbied Congress to make this recommendation a reality. Therefore, when Congress established the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) in 2012, it based its mission on public safety’s express concerns and desires.

To truly design the FirstNet network for public safety by public safety – a distinction that makes it unique in American telecommunications history – FirstNet continuously consults with local, state/territory, tribal and federal public safety agencies across the country.

Over the past several years, FirstNet has collaborated with public safety stakeholders and leadership from each state and territory. Never before has the public safety community had the opportunity to provide input towards the creation of a nationwide broadband network tailored specifically to meet their needs as they save lives and protect communities across the nation.