RapidSOS closes $55M series B to advance emergency response globally

RapidSOS technology connects more than 250 million Americans to 3,500+ local public safety agencies.

NEW YORK– RapidSOS, a New York-based emergency technology company, today announced the closing of a $55M funding round. The latest investment was led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP), the largest energy technology investment firm backed by a coalition of leading global utilities.

The round, which adds $25M to an initial close of $30M, accelerates RapidSOS’s work partnering with thousands of public safety agencies, most major public safety software providers, and connected device companies to transform emergency response and disaster management. RapidSOS currently connects more than 250 million Americans directly to 3,500+ local 911 and first responder agencies – transmitting real-time health and medical information, vehicle telematics, multimedia, building sensor data, and more in an emergency.

“Integrated and now deployed across thousands of different public safety systems, RapidSOS spent seven years working with public safety to develop a powerful new platform to transform America’s emergency response infrastructure,” said Dave Nagel, RapidSOS investor and retired CTO of AT&T and SVP of R&D for Apple.

“This funding supports our mission to connect the world to public safety,” said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. “With this new funding, we will focus on launching new data partners and expanding our emergency response platform globally to ensure everyone has access to emergency services when they need it most.”

Since launching its service in 2018 in collaboration with major technology companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Uber, RapidSOS has helped first responders manage more than 90 million emergencies, saving thousands of lives nationwide.

“New Orleans went live with RapidSOS last year and it’s quickly become one of our most important resources for saving lives, especially during natural disasters and major events like Mardi Gras,” said Tyrell Morris, Executive Director at Orleans Parish Communications District. “This tool is undeniably saving lives across our jurisdiction and across the nation.”

“From managing the impact of extreme weather to more routine day-to-day operations, public safety is central to the mission of utilities around the world,” said Sameer Reddy, Partner at Energy Impact Partners. “We’re excited by the ability of RapidSOS’s advanced technology platform to transform how our utility partners manage safety, security, and emergency operations.”

Public safety agencies can access life-saving emergency data from Apple, Google, Uber, MedicAlert Foundation, the American Heart Association, and more via the RapidSOS Clearinghouse – a secure source for emergency data.

Connected device companies can use one of RapidSOS’s modern APIs to provide turn-key emergency response for their application, device, or service.

