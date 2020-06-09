Viken announces ‘VALOR’ initiative to provide underfunded PDs with handheld tech to fight opioid crisis

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Viken Detection, pioneer of X-ray imaging and analytical devices, today announced its “VALOR” initiative to provide free or at-cost refurbished HBI-120 handheld X-ray imagers to local, underfunded police departments. “VALOR” is an acronym for “Viken Assisting Law-enforcement in the Opioid Response.”

HBI-120 handheld X-ray imager. Photo/Business Wire

Viken Detection recently launched its Nighthawk-HBITM series, Viken’s next-generation handheld X-ray imaging platform for drug interdiction and other security missions. Building on the success of the HBI-120 with approximately 1,000 units fielded globally (including deployments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection), the Nighthawk-HBI introduces a new suite of game-changing features. Viken also announced its first award of multiple Nighthawk-HBI units with BRS Innovations to supply the Canadian Border Services Agency.

“As many of our law enforcement and government agencies migrate to our next-generation platform, Viken will use this opportunity to support local, underfunded police departments with our handheld technology,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Viken Detection. “We will either donate or provide at-cost refurbished HBI-120’s with our latest enhanced software packages.”

Viken Detection is the market leader in handheld X-ray imaging and in handheld lead-in-paint detection, helping officials in each of these capacities keep the public safe. Viken manufactured the first ever handheld device capable of imaging vehicles for drug interdiction. Viken also provides full-scale vehicle scanning equipment, under its Osprey-Portal Series, for border protection and critical infrastructure security.

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and other hazardous threats. The company’s innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 (handled imager) and Pb200i (lead-paint analyzer), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered just northwest of Boston, in Burlington, Massachusetts.