PDSI Launches New TeleStaff Website

Irvine, CA. – PDSI (Principal Decision Systems International), developers of TeleStaff, automated Public Safety scheduling and notification solutions, is proud to officially announce the launch of its new product website, www.telestaff.com.

The new TeleStaff website will enable PDSI to communicate and share product information more effectively to Public Safety organizations looking to automate their scheduling and notification processes with TeleStaff, as well as to its TeleStaff customer base, the largest community of Public Safety scheduling users in the industry.

In developing the new TeleStaff website, PDSI has incorporated new and improved features such as easy-to-use navigation, exciting new content and has focused on all sectors within Public Safety that benefit from the TeleStaff solution. These features make the online experience with respect to TeleStaff more beneficial for all visitors.

Public Safety organizations looking to automate their scheduling processes with TeleStaff can obtain a wealth of information and resources such as detailed product information as it relates to their industry, case studies, procurement options, articles and much more. In addition, customers can find extensive product information such as documentation, updates and training videos in the Online Customer Support area. Furthermore, they can access online technical support tickets and have the opportunity to connect with other users and share information via an online forum.

With over 500 Public Safety organizations relying on TeleStaff in over 40 states and 6 Canadian provinces, the launch of a new website reflects PDSI’s commitment to providing the Public Safety industry and our customers with meaningful information and resources.

To visit the brand new TeleStaff website and find out more about TeleStaff and automated scheduling and notification, visit www.telestaff.com.

About PDSI

Principal Decision Systems International – PDSI, is a software and services company located in Irvine, California that is focused on developing workforce scheduling software for an array of industries including public safety, government, healthcare and hospitality. PDSI designs, develops, markets, implements and supports scheduling software that automate daily processes such as scheduling employees to shifts, events or appointments resulting in value-added solutions and offering increased productivity among human resources. TeleStaff™ provides Public Safety organizations a scheduling and notification solution capable of managing complex rules, work codes and shifts. Collection Management System™ (CMS) is a group of applications designed for blood collection organizations. STAFFeasy™ is a web-based event staffing and notification solution. For more information about PDSI, please visit the company’s website at www.pdsi-software.com.