Versaterm acquires Integrated Computer Systems (ICS) to expand CAD and RMS offerings to all agencies

PRESS RELEASE

OTTAWA, Ontario — Versaterm, a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today its acquisition of Texas-based Integrated Computer Systems (ICS), whose mission-critical solutions include the complete Athena™ Public Safety Suite — Athena CAD, Athena ICC, Athena RMS, and Athena MDC. This acquisition aligns with Versaterm’s focus on developing a versatile public safety ecosystem by providing technology for agencies of all sizes.

“Today marks a key moment in our journey towards creating a comprehensive public safety ecosystem. By welcoming ICS into Versaterm, we now offer CAD and RMS solutions that meet the operational needs of any agency,” said Warren Loomis, President & CEO of Versaterm. “The shared value of delivering a customer-centric experience isn’t just part of our business—it is our business, which is why ICS aligns perfectly with our mission of solving challenges for our customers.”

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, ICS has been dedicated to delivering public safety software to Texas agencies since 1999. The ICS team has more than two decades of industry experience. ICS’ Athena™ Public Safety Suite complements Versaterm’s enterprise-level CAD and RMS systems. With this addition, Versaterm demonstrates its commitment to providing solutions that enhance customer and user workflows, driving greater operational efficiency and service excellence.

“This is an exciting time for ICS as we join other respected public safety brands that have become part of the Versaterm solutions portfolio,” said Kyle Indermuehle, CEO of ICS. “Agencies choose ICS not only for our technology, but also for our commitment to them and our engagement as a partner. Now, we can offer even more value to that partnership through the Versaterm ecosystem.”