New remote-control robot aids Ohio police

By Police1 Staff

AKRON, Ohio — Police unveiled a new remote-control robot Thursday that can be used to enter places that might prove unsafe for officers.

The AVATAR Micro robot from RoboteX is the newest member of the department’s SWAT unit, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The $11,445 robot was purchased by the City of Akron Police Department and Summit Emergency Management using grant money.

The AVATAR is operated with a hand-held controller and has two infrared color cameras that provide a 360-degree image of what the robot is seeing, as well as a two-way radio.

It will be used to clear the way for first responders, as it can be thrown into the window of a building or home and is capable of climbing stairs and other difficult terrain.

Police in Miami, Seattle, Oakland, Houston, St. Louis and San Francisco also use the device, according to the article.