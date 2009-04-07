Remotec Robots Tested and Approved by National Tactical Officers Association Member Tested Program

RESTON, Va. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andros line of robots produced by Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE:NOC) subsidiary Remotec Inc., is the first to be tested and recommended by the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested Program.

NTOA is a non-profit organization promoting communications among Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) units in the United States and abroad. The Member Tested Program allows manufacturers to have their products tested in the field by the law enforcement community.

NTOA members tested Remotec models HD-1, Mini-II, F6A, VA-1, and Wolverine, as well as the Remotec Talisman Gold radio. Remotec products earned perfect scores in the areas of design, performance, ease-of-use, quality, durability, versatility and maintenance.

“The Member Tested Program’s first-of-its-kind recommendation of Northrop Grumman ground robots and radio system demonstrates Northrop Grumman’s commitment to supporting the SWAT community,” said Mack Barber, Remotec president. “For years, Remotec products have set the industry standard for military explosive ordnance disposal teams and first responders around the globe. The fact that members of the SWAT community evaluated our vehicles and are willing to recommend the use of our robots in life-threatening situations demonstrates the confidence they have in our products to help them safely perform their missions,” Barber said. “Being the first robotics company to receive this coveted recommendation validates our continued commitment to providing the best in robot technology to keep danger at a distance.”

The evaluation report states “The HD-1, Mini II, F6A, VA-1, Wolverine, and Talisman Gold [have] been tested and recommended by the members of the National Tactical Officers Association.”

Additional comments from the report include:

* “Everything that was brought to be tested was top quality;"

* “Remotec has a robot for every type of situation imaginable;"

* "[Testing member] was able to utilize all the tools and capabilities of the robots without interruption;"

* “The Talisman Gold radio system was also highly impressive ... [it] communicated with the robots from nearly a mile away;"

* “Talisman Gold would aid tremendously in a house or any environment that has several obstacles.”

NTOA was established in 1983 and boasts approximately 30,000 members representing roughly 1,600 SWAT teams.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a $32 billion global defense and technology company whose 120,000 employees provide innovative systems, products, and solutions in information and services, electronics, aerospace and shipbuilding to government and commercial customers worldwide.

About Remotec

Military, EOD, first responders and law enforcement agencies worldwide rely on Remotec to help assure a safe, successful outcome for their most challenging missions. Remotec is the global leader in mobile robot systems for hazardous-duty operations. Visit the Remotec Web site for more information.