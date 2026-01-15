Kitsap 911 selects HxGN OnCall Dispatch

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., — Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced Kitsap 911 is upgrading its computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system to HxGN OnCall Dispatch to provide residents with faster, smarter and more reliable emergency service. The next-generation platform will help first responders reach people in need more quickly, keep communication flowing during critical moments and ensure efficient operations — even in challenging situations.

Kitsap 911 serves more than 280,000 people and handles over 300,000 calls each year in Kitsap County, Washington. The center supports 13 public safety agencies, including seven law enforcement agencies and six fire departments as well as animal control and the medical examiner’s office. The agency chose Hexagon’s advanced platform to keep pace with changing technology and prepare for future needs.

“Hexagon stood out for its ability to deliver a modern, intuitive platform that positions us for the future,” said Brandon Wecker, Kitsap 911’s deputy director. “OnCall Dispatch will help us respond faster, manage resources more effectively and maintain service continuity under any circumstances.”

The new system will make it easier to set up and manage workstations on Kitsap 911’s newly remodeled dispatch floor and at a backup center. It will also include built-in redundancy to keep operations running smoothly if there’s a system failure. The platform is NG911-ready and provides accurate caller location for mobile calls.

With streamlined workflows and adaptive user interfaces, OnCall Dispatch reduces operator workload and cuts the time to assess situations and take effective action. The lighter design of OnCall Dispatch will make remote dispatching easier, supporting Kitsap 911’s pioneering remote 911 program.

National Public Safety Group (NPSG), a concierge consulting firm focused solely on public safety software, partnered with Kitsap 911 for its needs assessment and procurement phase of the migration project. NPSG will continue to work with Kitsap and Hexagon through the implementation process.

“OnCall Dispatch provides the flexibility, resiliency and interoperability needed to meet the demands of modern emergency response,” said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager for North America Public Safety at Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “It helps agencies improve performance, reduce costs and deliver the transparency and accountability communities expect.”

“Kitsap 911 has been a valued Hexagon customer for more than two decades,” said Tammy Heaton, vice president for customer support for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “We’re honored to provide the tools and support they need to deliver reliable, life-saving services today and in the future.”

To learn about Hexagon’s public safety solutions, visit hxgnpublicsafety.com.