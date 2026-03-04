Data alone isn’t enough. Octave makes it powerful.

Welcome to Octave. Data talks. Octave translates - turning information into clear decisions and real‑world action. We help organizations solve challenges of every size, from factory floors to entire cities, critical incidents to everyday operations. Through it all, our mission is simple: sharpen performance, boost efficiency and increase impact where it matters most.

With Octave, every moment becomes an opportunity to unleash intelligence at scale. We work across 45 countries, alongside 7,200+ people and 14,000 customers, bringing decades of expertise together to build a stronger, more resilient world.