Arlington County elevates emergency response with Hexagon’s AI-enhanced, cloud-based public safety platform

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arlington County, Va., is strengthening public safety with a faster, more connected approach to emergency response using Hexagon’s public safety platform.

Today, Arlington County Public Safety, Communications & Emergency Management deployed advanced public safety technologies, including HxGN OnCall Dispatch in the cloud, HxGN Connect with Smart Advisor assistive AI, OnCall Analytics and expanded mobile capabilities.

The new system improves real-time awareness, coordination among agencies and support for first responders safeguarding residents, visitors and critical national assets across one of the country’s most complex urban environments.

The Emergency Communications Center fields more than 300,000 service calls each year, supporting local police, fire, EMS and the Fort Myer Army base. The county is home to the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, Reagan National Airport and multiple major MetroRail stations.

Arlington County is also part of one of the nation’s largest computer-aided dispatch (CAD) partnerships, spanning 18 counties and 16 CAD systems, collectively managing more than 15 million calls per year. The cloud-based architecture of OnCall Dispatch streamlines CAD-to-CAD collaboration and real-time information sharing across the region.

HxGN Connect gives responders and decision-makers a common operating picture for multiagency operations, while Smart Advisor AI surfaces insights and recommends actions that help improve response times and outcomes. OnCall Analytics adds deeper operational intelligence, and mobile capabilities extend critical information directly to personnel in the field.

“Arlington has always been an early adopting community, especially when it comes to technology that improves safety and service delivery,” said Jacob Saur, ECC Administrator. “This investment strengthens our ability to support our residents, regional partners and the critical federal and military facilities located here.”

“We are proud to partner with such an innovative community,” said Ben Ernst, Vice President and General Manager of North America Public Safety, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Arlington County’s commitment to operational excellence and collaboration sets a new bar for emergency communications centers across the country.”