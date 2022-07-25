CentralSquare names Steve cover chief technology officer

Experienced technology leader and visionary joins public sector software company, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to providing advanced technologies for the future of government

Lake Mary, FL – CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced the appointment of Steve Cover as Chief Technology Officer. Cover will spearhead technology strategy to drive product and customer value with modern, agile public sector software development.

“We are thrilled to have Steve join our leadership team at a pivotal moment of growth at CentralSquare,” said David Zolet, CentralSquare CEO. “Steve’s deep experience with designing and developing cutting-edge technology solutions will further drive innovation to solve our customers’ mission-critical challenges.”

Cover brings over twenty years of experience, keen strategic vision, deep experience in agile methodologies, and a successful track record of focusing teams and resources to achieve results. In his most recent role as Vice President of Human Capital Management Engineering at Ultimate Kronos Group, Cover led and streamlined workflows for an engineering organization with more than one thousand employees.

Prior to UKG, he served as Executive Vice President and Principal Consultant at LeadingAgile, heading large-scale development engagements for enterprise clients, including a global IT organization of over ten thousand employees. Cover’s decisive leadership and ability to deliver transformative technologies to state and local governments will support CentralSquare’s technology strategy to provide future-proofed solutions that meet the growing needs of customers today and tomorrow.

“CentralSquare is leading the future of government technology – all in the name of building safer and smarter communities,” said Cover. “I look forward to working alongside the team as we accelerate delivering innovative solutions that advance our mission and enhance our customer experiences.”

Cover holds a master’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, a bachelor’s degree from Furman University, and seven U.S. patents related to mobile data, network configuration, and digital images.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.