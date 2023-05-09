Chris Maloney, former TriTech Software Founder/CEO, takes CEO role at SOMA Global and Peter Quintas assumes CPO position

SOMA Global appoints Chris Maloney as CEO and Peter Quintas as CPO. Exciting times ahead for the cloud-native public safety software provide

TAMPA, Fla. — SOMA Global announced today that Chris Maloney has been named the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. Maloney, who has been with SOMA Global for two years as a Board member and investor, brings a wealth of experience in scaling and leading technology companies to his new role.

“We are thrilled to have Chris step into the role of CEO at SOMA Global,” said Will Weatherford, Managing Partner of Weatherford Capital and Chairman of the Board of SOMA. “His experience in building successful technology companies and his deep knowledge of SOMA’s business and public safety partners make him the perfect choice to lead the company into the future.”

Maloney added, “I am enthusiastic to take on this new role and work with our talented team to build on the success we’ve achieved at SOMA Global. Our mission is to create innovative cloud-based public safety software solutions that help first responders keep our communities safe, and I am confident that with our team and partners, we will continue to drive significant value for our customers.”

Maloney has an impressive background in the public safety industry. He served as the Chairman, founder, and past President/CEO of TriTech Software Systems, which became the leading public safety software company globally under his leadership. TriTech provided public safety technology solutions to over 3,000 installations in 14 countries. Chris has extensive hands-on experience within the industry having started his career in control center operations, field operations, and finance for a nationwide emergency medical services provider. In addition to his work with TriTech, Chris is an investor and member of the Board of Directors for several technology-enabled companies, including Tele911 and EverDriven.

Peter Quintas, co-founder of SOMA Global, will assume the role of Chief Product Officer, focusing his extensive experience in engineering and product management to better align the products to the future of the industry and the customers they serve. This strategic leadership change positions SOMA Global for its next phase of growth and innovation. “Peter has led the development of the deepest cloud-based software suite in the industry with tightly integrated Records, Jail, and CAD,” said Chris Maloney. “I look forward to working with Pete in his new role to accelerate bringing life-saving solutions to our customers with maximum benefit for field personnel.”

This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for SOMA Global, as the company continues to expand its offerings and customer base. With Maloney at the helm and Quintas focused on product development, SOMA Global is poised for continued success and growth.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global empowers public safety and government agencies to build safer, more resilient communities through modern technology. The SOMA solution streamlines software with a unified ecosystem of pre-built applications, workflows, automations, and data interoperability. Its enterprise platform includes four key suites – critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative – that empower state and local organizations with the tools they need to better protect the communities they serve. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or at www.somaglobal.com.