Dallas County Sheriff’s Office selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Corrections solution

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Texas for its Enterprise Corrections solution. Once implemented, Dallas County will have a single integrated justice environment that will serve its civil courts, criminal courts, and the jail.

Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections solution is an integrated, comprehensive jail management software suite that helps to optimize jail operations, from intake to re-entry. The solution will help DCSO automate business processes while improving efficiency. In addition, Enterprise Corrections will benefit DCSO in the following ways:

Integrate the courts and jail to provide immediate access to critical information about residents and case information such as hearings, charge updates, dispositions, and party information

Ensure the safety of residents and staff, including tracking residents’ movements, enabling automated alerts, and managing threat groups

Maintain protective layers of security around sensitive data

Eliminate the need to rekey data and allow jail staff to perform their jobs more quickly and accurately

Support Texas Commission on Jail Standards requirements while meeting all Texas state reporting requirements

“We’re pleased to provide our Enterprise Corrections solution to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and support it in its mission to provide the citizens of Dallas County with quality law enforcement services, remaining fair and respectful to all jail residents,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “This is a highly-configurable integrated justice platform, meaning that it is flexible to serve the needs of jails of all sizes. We are confident that it will help improve efficiencies, streamline communication between the courts and jail, and assist with complex state reporting for Dallas County.”

Dallas County is the second-most populous county in Texas and the ninth-most populous county in the U.S. It has a population of more than 2.6 million. The Dallas County jail is the ninth largest jail in the U.S., serving more than 6,000 residents.

