Fairfield, OH police department selects CentralSquare to modernize public safety technology

LAKE MARY, FL. – CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public safety software, announced that the Fairfield Police Department in Fairfield, Ohio, has selected a full CentralSquare ® Public Safety Suite Pro software system featuring 911, CAD, RMS, Mobile and Jail as their preferred and trusted public safety suite. Fairfield also selected CentralSquare’s CrimeView Analytics for actionable insights and DEMS for digital evidence management.

The Fairfield Police Department is replacing a 15-year-old system from CODY Systems with CentralSquare’s modern, fully-unified CAD, RMS and mobile suite that shares data seamlessly across one shared database, allowing dispatchers and responders to work efficiently and cooperatively with updated, real-time information. Fairfield Police will also have CentralSquare’s industry-leading Caller Location Query (CLQ) technology within the Public Safety Suite Pro that allows them to locate citizens who call 911 from cellphones, sending help faster and with the most accurate location information.

By conducting extensive research, the police department identified that CentralSquare’s software offered the most comprehensive solution for the current and foreseeable future, beating out Motorola. CentralSquare also demonstrated experience in implementation and support with successful systems in other agencies in the region and state.

“The CAD/RMS system is the lifeblood of our department and is paramount to the safety of our community. The previous system was nearly two decades old, and did not fit our needs anymore,” said Steve Maynard of the Fairfield Police Department. “This upgrade to CentralSquare’s software will ensure our police department and dispatch center can quickly send the correct response teams to the right locations.”

Within the CentralSquare Public Safety Suite Pro CAD, RMS, Mobile and Jail are fully integrated, aligning all aspects of dispatch, response and reporting. From the initial 911 call to investigations, report writing and arrests, the Fairfield Police Department can enter information into their system just once and access it wherever it is needed. By upgrading to CentralSquare Pro, the city will be able to maximize safety and service to citizens by giving dispatchers and responders the tools they need to be more efficient, effective and informed.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.