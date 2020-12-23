Law enforcement leader Kathleen O’Toole joins Mark43 board of directors

O’Toole brings over four decades of international experience to help guide Mark43 in its mission to support public safety agencies around the world through innovative technology

NEW YORK— Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that Kathleen O’Toole has joined its board of directors. O’Toole is an esteemed law enforcement leader who brings four decades of international experience to the mission-driven company. She will serve as an invaluable source of counsel and support as Mark43 continues its momentous growth to serve as the number-one partner for agencies of all sizes in the international public safety market.

O’Toole is a career police officer, lawyer and PhD who has earned an international reputation for her principled leadership and police reform strategies. She served as Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety, Boston Police Commissioner, Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate in Ireland, and Chief of the Seattle Police Department.

“Policing is always evolving, and Mark43 is at the forefront of that evolution,” said Kathleen O’Toole, “As a trusted advisor to Mark43, I look forward to continuing my work in data-driven policing and thoughtful, collaborative reform efforts with agencies around the world.”

As Chief Inspector and Chair of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, O’Toole led efforts to create a modern framework for community safety that includes reform of the 17,000 member national police service. In Seattle, she led the police department through significant strides that brought it to its current status as a national leader in reform and innovation. Prior to rising through the ranks with leadership appointments, O’Toole earned significant on-the-ground experience through a number of patrol, investigative, undercover, supervisory and management positions. O’Toole’s experience fits perfectly into Mark43’s vision as an agile, ever-improving partner for public safety agencies, especially in this inflection point for the law enforcement industry.

Mark43 is an excellent fit for O’Toole as a company dedicated to bringing authenticity to an industry that has previously lacked innovative technology partners. The Mark43 team is available for 24/7/365 support to its over 100 customer agencies and has conducted thousands of hours of ride-alongs to learn user needs firsthand. Mark43 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) is built to mirror the way a dispatcher thinks, and its Records Management System (RMS) provides the easiest report-writing experience that effortlessly complies with federal reporting standards.

As the company continues its meaningful work to modernize public safety, O’Toole will build out its informed, user-first perspective as the latest addition to the board of directors.

“We are thrilled and honored that one of the world’s top law police leaders is bringing her vision to our board of directors,” said Scott Crouch, Mark43 Co-Founder and CEO. “Kathy’s illustrious career has been pivotal for reforming policing in ways that has never been done before, and her expertise will undoubtedly prove essential in helping us fulfill our commitment to serving as the best possible partner for public safety agencies everywhere.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and Property and Evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 100 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.