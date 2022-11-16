Mark43 and Nashville’s Metro 911 announce new partnership to roll-out dispatch technology that remains resilient even in dire emergencies

The new tactical dispatch software will provide resiliency and reliability, enabling non-interrupted emergency response for the Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications

Nashville, TN – Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it is partnering with the Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications to bring its industry leading cloud-native public safety Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) platform on board as Nashville’s Alternate CAD system, to serve as a backup to the community’s primary CAD. This gives Nashville a resilient and trusted platform that will give dispatchers and first responders the critical tools they need to keep the entire community safe during times of emergency. The tactical CAD can also be used to support the statewide Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (TERT) teams that operate across Tennessee.

The City of Nashville is continuing to stay at the forefront of public safety in its use of digital technology to serve its communities. When choosing a new tactical CAD, Mark43 was the city’s vendor of choice due to the resiliency of its cloud-native platform, allowing it to operate without interruption during natural disasters and other emergencies impacting the city and state. The innovative, reliable and best-in-class technology is vital so that first responders can keep working when their community needs them the most, in circumstances when the primary CAD systems have gone down. The primary CAD could be impacted by extreme weather or a critical incident like the Nashville Christmas bombing in 2020, and having the Mark43 Alternate CAD in place will ensure there aren’t interruptions to potentially lifesaving response.

The Mark43 Alternate CAD system is user-friendly and cloud-native, which means it updates in real time and allows for users to remain constantly connected – regardless of weather or an impact on any physical location – and allows dispatchers and first responders to continue sharing and receiving mission-critical data throughout their mission.

This new system operates as a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, and in-field first responder during an emergency response. The cloud-native features also allow Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications dispatchers and call takers the potential to work remotely. This is a critical feature that can help to alleviate staffing and retention shortages that have impacted Nashville. The CAD also provides vital functionality that pinpoints exact locations, provides enhanced mapping functionality and easily displays data for increased situational awareness when officers arrive at calls, enhancing both officer safety and their ability to meet the specific needs of their community. In addition, with dedicated customer support, Mark43 will provide 24/7, steadfast assistance that is second to none to address any customer needs and questions as they arise.

Steve Martini, Nashville’s Emergency Communications Director said, “We’re glad to work with Mark43 on this exciting partnership. It is critical that our dispatchers have tools that they can rely on in a true emergency, supporting them in what is already a difficult job. The resiliency of the Mark43 CAD means that during an emergency or a natural disaster, our first responders can remain where they belong, answering calls and helping our community.”

Matt Polega, Mark43 co-founder and Head of External Affairs said, “We are thrilled to launch our proven Computer-Aided Dispatch system for Nashville’s Metro 911. In emergency dispatch, every second counts. This technology will support police officers, firefighters, EMS and telecommunicators to ensure the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications has the tools necessary in real-time to respond to their communities quickly and effectively, regardless of the emergency.”

Earlier this summer, Mark43 announced that it has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Patrol bringing its CAD to troopers all across the state. This partnership with Nashville’s Metro 911 solidifies Mark43’s presence in Tennessee. Mark43 is dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions for agencies across the U.S. and U.K. By using Mark43 technology, law enforcement agencies gain insights that enhance public safety – giving agencies the tools they need to keep officers and community members safe.