Mark43 and Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announce new partnership bringing a modern technology solution to improve public safety

Industry-leading cloud-native records management system will support modern and efficient investigative services

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it is partnering with the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office (PA) to bring its industry-leading cloud-native records management system (RMS) to the office, providing Northampton County detectives with a secure and reliable technology solution. This partnership provides the District Attorney’s office with a trusted, data-driven platform that supports the safety of the entire community.

The technology that powers Mark43 RMS enables better case management, faster report-writing, integrated compliance standards, and also promotes improved work performance and job satisfaction. By replacing a pen and paper system, Mark43 RMS will reduce time spent on administrative tasks and enable detectives to spend more time out in the field working their cases. In addition, with dedicated customer support, Mark43 provides 24/7 steadfast assistance to address any needs and questions as they arise.

Terence Houck, Northampton District Attorney said, “Our office is looking forward to partnering with Mark43. Following an extensive review of the records management systems available, we were able to make an informed decision that the Mark43 system would not only provide our agency with a reliable records management system but it would allow for the flexibility to incorporate our various investigative task forces. We believe the Mark43 system offered the best platform in the market that could be tailored to our specific needs. As I continue to modernize our office, this technology will assist us in fulfilling our mission of investigating and prosecuting crimes that have occurred within Northampton County.”

Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-founder and Head of External Affairs said, “We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office to support their critical investigative work. Our proven technology will provide detectives with the tools they need to investigate crimes quickly and effectively, and to share data with their law enforcement partners.”

This new partnership builds on the law enforcement customers currently using Mark43 across Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh County police consortium. The consortium consists of 18 PA law enforcement agencies responsible for Whitehall, Alburtis, Catasauqua, Coopersburg, Coplay, Emmaus, Fountain Hill, Lehigh Valley, Salisbury, South Whitehall, Upper Macungie, Upper Saucon, Allentown, Bethlehem, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, Macungie, North Catasauqua and Slatington.

Mark43 was the vendor of choice due to its innovative, resilient and best-in-class technology for first responders. In particular, the user-friendly system is cloud-native, which means it updates in real-time and allows for users to remain constantly connected and share mission-critical data throughout the day. The system will not only support the District Attorney’s Office investigations that include fraud, white collar crime, and homicide, but it will enable greater coordination and information sharing with several law enforcement task forces and the Regional Intelligence & Investigation Center.

About Northampton County District Attorney’s Office

The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office is responsible for the prosecution of criminal matters at all stages of the criminal justice process, including preliminary hearings, pre-trial conferences, guilty pleas, trials, appeals, and collateral proceedings. In addition, the office consists of experienced County Detectives who handle complex criminal investigations, assist local, state and federal law enforcement partners and who are an integral part in the County Drug Task Force and the County Major Crimes Task Force.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.