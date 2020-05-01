Mark43 enters international market as first choice to provide public safety technology for new south wales police force in Australia

Mark43 down-selected to implement its single-platform cloud-based technology solution for one of the biggest English-speaking public safety agencies in the world

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has been down-selected to serve as the new technology partner for the New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) in Australia through a partnership with Unisys Australia, a local provider.

Already the tech provider of choice for over 70 leading public safety agencies in North America, Mark43 will now become the first American single-platform RMS and CAD provider to break into the Australian market. NSWPF is one of the largest police organizations in the English-speaking world, which also includes the New York Police Department and the London Metropolitan Police Department. Approximately 17,000 NSWPF users will be leveraging Mark43’s innovative technology to bring unprecedented efficiency and ease of use to day-to-day operations.

Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for any agency, with a special competency for major agencies. With the Mark43 RMS, NSWPF frontline, supervisors, investigators, and command staff will spend more time doing their real job and less time writing, searching, and checking reports. The Mark43 CAD will also enable users to focus exclusively on the mission-critical aspects of the job by providing a logical, natural, and simple tech experience.

Mark43’s Records Management System (RMS) provides the most intuitive, quickest law enforcement report writing experience possible, while Mark43 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) is the best-designed public safety dispatch platform available. With a dedicated customer support team, Mark43 provides unwavering 24/7 support to address any customer needs or questions as they arise.

“Mark43 is ready to broaden its international presence, and this is just the first step,” said Matthew Polega, Mark43 Co-Founder and Head of Marketing. “No matter their country or size, all public safety agencies deserve a premier technology partner to make a very hard job just a little easier.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 70 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.