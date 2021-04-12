Mark43 expands Florida presence by launching premier records management system for Miramar Police Department in Broward County

As Mark43’s first customer to launch on Microsoft Azure, Miramar PD signifies Mark43’s expanded capability to serve public safety agencies using Azure

NEW YORK — Mark43, a leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has launched its innovative Records Management System (RMS) for the Miramar Police Department in Florida. While Mark43 has been rapidly expanding in the Florida market, this is the company’s first launch in Broward County. With its unprecedented dual-cloud capabilities, Mark43 can now support agencies seeking a solution delivered through Microsoft Azure across the U.S. and internationally.

“Mark43’s agility and flexibility as a platform is one of our strongest features,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder and Head of Communications and Public Policy. “We are excited to work with Microsoft Azure and expand our breadth of capabilities to provide agencies in Florida and beyond with the support that they deserve.”

“Microsoft Azure helps Mark43 deliver secure solutions that enable law enforcement agencies to focus more on helping the communities they serve and less on time-consuming records management and reporting,” said Toni Townes-Whitley, President, U.S. Regulated Industries at Microsoft. “Microsoft and Mark43 also share a deep commitment to compliance and security for cloud-powered law enforcement solutions.”

Mark43 RMS will bring unprecedented ease-of-use, reporting speed, and data accuracy to Miramar PD’s 200 sworn officers and additional support personnel. In addition to providing the most enjoyable report writing experience available on the market, Mark43 RMS seamlessly complies with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The application natively handles all NIBRS rules and validations, generates all necessary reports, and removes any worries for agencies about 100% compliant reporting. This will enable Mark43’s Florida customers to easily transition to the Florida Incident-Based Reporting System (FIBRS).

“We are thrilled about the technological innovation that Mark43 and Microsoft Azure are bringing to help our agency run smoothly,” said Noel Alvarez, Operational Support Division Manager at Miramar PD. “We could not imagine better partners for our mission to provide a safe environment and enhance the quality of life for the City of Miramar.”

In the ever-evolving world of public safety, Mark43 is dedicated to continuously innovating and expanding its platform to let agencies focus on what matters most. As part of this mission, Mark43 is able to provide unwavering support to address any customer needs or questions as they arise. To fit Miramar PD’s specific needs, the launch includes full data migration from a legacy system common in Broward County, and interfaces for TraCS state crash and citation reporting, Motorola CAD, and ELVIS state person and vehicle search.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and Property and Evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 100 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

