New leadership strengthens SOMA Global to drive exceptional partner experiences and growth

Leading provider of cloud-native software for public safety and government agencies adds new leadership hires among company-wide efforts to grow its customer base.

TAMPA (Oct. 31, 2022) – SOMA Global today announced the addition of three new leaders within its organization: Michelle Tipton as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance, Matt Stull as Regional Vice President (US-East), and Andrew Jones as Regional VP (US-Central). These leaders, along with the rest of SOMA’s executive team, will help accelerate the company’s growth and further build thriving agency partnerships.

SOMA has partnered with more than 100 public safety agencies across 12 US States since its inception, deploying cloud-native technology solutions that are designed to improve efficiency, productivity and streamlined communication among law enforcement, fire, EMS and government officials. “With their collective track records of instituting necessary change, we’re thrilled to have Michelle, Matt, and Andrew join our team, especially as we’re experiencing such exponential growth,” said Peter Quintas, CEO and co-founder of SOMA Global.

“Our growing organization brings decades of invaluable experience across the public safety, government, and software-as-a-service industries, and the experience, passion, and drive of our leadership strategically positions us for an even better future.”

Meet SOMA’s New Leaders

Michelle Tipton, SVP of Finance

Michelle previously served as the SVP of Operations and Finance for an enterprise SaaS company serving global brands. Her experience across strategic planning, systems implementation, operational scale, investor relations, and employee mentorship will help her as the new SVP of Finance at SOMA. She will serve as a trusted advisor, leading with integrity and delivering data-driven leadership, ensuring the company vision is viable in everything it does.

Matt Stull, Regional VP of US-East

Matt brings over a decade of experience across distribution channel management, public sector technology, and business development. Before SOMA, Matt served as Director of Sales at OpenGov, where he led customer partnership teams across the eastern U.S. helping state & local governments successfully transition their enterprises to the cloud. In addition to managing the US-East region Matt will lead SOMA’s partner operations and revenue management ensuring SOMA is supported by long-term, thriving partnerships for its agencies.

Andrew Jones, Regional VP of US-Central

Andrew has spent the last 10+ years in technology, having held roles with Oracle, IBM, and OpenGov. Most of his career has been spent partnering with state and local government agencies to help modernize their technology to the cloud. He has a passion for problem-solving and continues to see a huge opportunity in supporting our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies to overcome their challenges by utilizing technology to automate work and improve outcomes for staff and the residents they serve. Andrew will utilize his experience across business development, marketing, sales, customer success, and change management to lead the Partner Development function at SOMA.

“Today’s organizational announcement is another exciting building block in our company’s journey,” said Mike Mattson, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at SOMA Global. “We are structuring our organization with exceptional leadership for executing ‘Smart Growth’ to ensure we can serve our public safety partners’ rapidly changing and critical needs. Each proven leader named today understands how important our mission is in bringing forth timely and necessary modernization within public safety for our nation’s state & local governments. Demand for SOMA’s software and services is at an all-time high, and I look forward to continuing to build a sustainable company for the future in partnership with our new leaders and customers.”

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global empowers public safety and government agencies to build safer, more resilient communities through modern technology. The SOMA solution streamlines software with a unified ecosystem of pre-built applications, workflows, automations, and data interoperability. Its enterprise platform includes four key suites – critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative – that empower state and local organizations with the tools they need to better protect the communities they serve.

