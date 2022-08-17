SOMA Global appoints Chris Maloney to its Board of Directors

Chris will help build upon SOMA Global’s strong foundation, further strengthening their commitment and revolutionized value within the public safety industry.

TAMPA, FL — SOMA Global, the leading provider of cloud-native, Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™), is honored to welcome Chris Maloney to SOMA Global’s Board of Directors. For more than 40 years, Maloney paved the way for innovating public safety technology. Now, SOMA embraces his proven experience to continue with its forward momentum and growth.

“Chris’s deep technology understanding, passion, and leadership roles scaling public safety businesses at various sizes and stages will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors,” said Peter Quintas, co-founder, and CEO of SOMA. “We’ve added extensive experience to our board with 3 new members in the past year, and we’re encouraged by the collective expertise they will bring to SOMA as we transform the industry with cloud-native solutions and position the company for long-term success.”

“Lives hang in the balance with the technology SOMA is implementing. You must be committed to this business to do what we do, and Peter, Nick (co-founder and CCO), and I share that same mission,” said Chris Maloney. “SOMA has the ideal ingredients for success, and I look forward to bringing my experience as a technology leader in product, sales, and marketing to this remarkable company.”

Chris Maloney served as Chairman, founder, and past President/CEO of TriTech Software Systems (founded 1989). Under his leadership, TriTech became the most prominent public safety software company globally, providing solutions to more than 3,000 installations spanning 14 countries. Chris has extensive, hands-on experience within the public safety industry. He is a member of the Board of Directors of several early-stage companies, including Tango Tango, Vitals Aware, and ALC Schools. He also is a founder and board member at Tele911. Early in his career, Chris held various positions, including control center operations, field operations, and finance for a nationwide emergency medical services provider.

“In Chris’s view, SOMA is one of the most promising companies in this sector, and his decision to join our board is a powerful vote of confidence in our abilities,” said Nick Stohlman. “Maloney’s experience and passion will help drive SOMA’s cloud-native, highly configurable public safety technology solutions to market.”

“SOMA’s leadership position and focus on innovating this industry to help law enforcement and first responders make it the perfect time to join the company alongside Weatherford Capital, who also sits on SOMA’s Board of Directors,” said Maloney.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded in 2017 to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™) platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch, Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.somaglobal.com.