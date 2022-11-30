Tyler Technologies announces facility groundbreaking to support resident resources solution

Facility will allow Tyler to triple current warehouse space and increase production

NASHVILLE, Tenn., — Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today it has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, to support its Resident Resources solution, a cloud-based technology solution suite designed specifically for correctional facilities.

The new facility will support the manufacturing, assembly, and production of Tyler’s unique Resident Resources (formerly VendEngine) hardware, which includes correctional-grade kiosks, tablets, charging solutions, handheld mobile devices, and mobile carts — allowing Tyler to bring in modern equipment and tooling to improve both quality and lead time. Tyler’s Resident Resources solution is a holistic hardware, software, and app-based package uniquely designed to be used by correctional facilities for financial and communications management while providing incarcerated individuals with specialized tools for electronic messaging with family members, online deposit systems, video visitation, trust account management systems, and more.

With the new space, Tyler will be able to more than double current production capacity, triple warehouse space, and expand the company’s service and support capabilities. Tyler’s specialized hardware kiosks and other products are seeing continued demand across the U.S., the European Union, and Caribbean.

“We have had a vision to expand our hardware capabilities for some time, so the groundbreaking of this new facility is a true statement to that vision and will allow us to continue to improve and manufacture the best products for this unique need,” said Silas Deane, vice president of Resident Resources. “We are very pleased that we can make this investment here in Kingston Springs and look forward to continuing to expand our hardware operations into mobile technologies and other products.”

Locally, the Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) uses multiple aspects of the software solution including Tyler’s Community Readiness solution, which is part of the larger Resident Resources offering. Using this solution, incarcerated individuals can take education courses, gain information about how to manage finances, apply and interview for a job, and have resources waiting for them upon their release from jail. Not only does it serve as a crucial resource for the incarcerated individuals, but the software also benefits DCSO staff by reducing physical paperwork, allowing them to focus on what is most important to the safety and effectiveness of the facility.

“We are so proud that Tyler Technologies has chosen to expand its manufacturing capabilities here in Kingston Springs,” said Mayor of Kingston Springs Tony Gross. “With easy access to Nashville, accessibility to I-40, and a high quality, skilled workforce, we know Tyler will be a great addition to our community, and I am excited to welcome them to Kingston Springs!”

Resident Resources is currently installed in more than 330 correctional facilities across the U.S., Central America, and the Caribbean. Most recently, Tyler’s Resident Resources solution went live in Jefferson County, Alabama.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.