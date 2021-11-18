Tyler Technologies to Streamline Public Safety Management in Lake County, Illinois

Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium to benefit from faster emergency response and improved data sharing

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced it has signed an agreement with the Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium in Illinois for several Tyler products, including New World™ Enterprise CAD, mobile messaging, law enforcement records management, jail management, Brazos™ electronic citation, SoftCode™ civil process, and Socrata® data and insights.

The Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium, which includes more than 50 law and fire agencies, is currently using public safety solutions from multiple vendors across the county. To reduce overall costs by eliminating multiple systems, vendors, and support resources, the consortium looked to select one vendor to provide a comprehensive solution suite. While the consortium was initially focused solely on 911 technology, it soon expanded to a “system of systems” that includes records and jail management and law enforcement reporting, due to the clear benefits and cost savings of shared systems and information. The consortium ultimately selected Tyler because of its proven track record and strong ability to integrate several crucial solutions.

With Tyler’s solution offerings, the consortium will be able to experience the following benefits upon implementation, including:

A streamlined public safety system, which includes computer-aided dispatch, law enforcement records management, jail management, electronic citations, and data analytics

Improved data sharing as a result of the elimination of multiple platforms and introduction of an analytics platform

Faster emergency response

Better coordination amongst partnering agencies

A reduction in long-term costs

Overall improved safety for residents

“With more than 50 law and fire agencies, we know that the Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium requires a comprehensive set of solutions to address their needs,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We are confident that our system will bring a number of efficiencies to the consortium’s staff and streamline dispatch response and information sharing.”

Lake County is located in the northeastern corner of Illinois along the shores of Lake Michigan. It has a population of nearly 715,000, making it the third most populous county in Illinois.

