West Covina Police Department chooses Mark43’s single platform solution for modern, cloud-based records management system and computer aided dispatch

Mark43 will provide its modern public safety platform for both police and fire dispatch services for the city of West Covina

NEW YORK — Mark43, a leading cloud-based public safety software provider, today announced that the West Covina Police Department (WCPD) in Los Angeles County, California has signed to replace its legacy technology with Mark43’s single platform solution for a bi-directional, Records Management System (RMS) and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD). Mark43’s RMS allows for efficient report writing, property and evidence management, case investigation management, and analytics in the cloud, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud, while the CAD seamlessly aggregates and displays data during emergency response.

While WCPD has used their own platform, which was developed and has been maintained by the West Covina Services Group (WCSG), for more than 30 years, the tech-forward agency chose to partner with Mark43 for its full suite of modern capabilities, seamless compliance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), and round-the-clock customer support.

With Mark43’s cloud-based technology, dispatchers, officers, and agency employees across police and fire services can share, record, and analyze data at the click of a button. For officers out in the field, this means increased access to more robust data and urgent communications, which improves officer safety and mental health in the long-term, while increasing time spent engaging with their communities. In Washington D.C., for example, the Mark43 RMS helped cut the time it takes the average officer to complete an incident offense report by 80%, the equivalent of adding 110 new police officers to the force.

Mark43 is devoted to building technology through a user-first approach, conducting thousands of ride-alongs to learn the needs of officers firsthand. Mark43 provides 24/7/365 technical support and will work closely with WCPD through regular site visits and user feedback to meet client-specific needs. As a technological hub for agencies, West Covina will also serve as a demo and training center for interactive meetings between Mark43 and partner agencies.

While Mark43 is headquartered in New York, the company chose to place one of its 5 international offices in Los Angeles given its commitment to California agencies. WCPD joins over 70 signed agencies nationwide and a number of major California clients throughout the state. Built to seamlessly integrate with other technology partners, Mark43 is creating the most comprehensive ecosystem of public safety solutions available on the market today with over 30 tech partners.

“We are thrilled to provide a single platform solution for the West Covina Police Department and continue expanding in California.” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing at Mark43. “We believe that a seamlessly combined CAD/RMS isn’t just the way of the future – it is the standard that can and should exist today. We look forward to working closely with WCPD to make dispatchers’ and first responders’ lives easier and bring unparalleled efficiency to their everyday workflows.”

“We’ve always led by example, and we look forward to implementing Mark43 to bring about the next frontier in technological capabilities for law enforcement and officer preparedness,” said Chief Richard Bell of the West Covina Police Department. “

Mark43’s integrated RMS and CAD software is the modern solution that we need,” said Lieutenant Ken Plunkett of the West Covina Police Department. “We are excited to work together on an impactful tech implementation that will help to keep our officers and communities safe.”

