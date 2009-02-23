Memex Integrates Intelligence Software with Oracle GIS Modeling and Mapping Technology

Memex’s Expanded Geographic Information System Capabilities Give Law Enforcement Professionals New Graphics Tools, Speed-of-Use

VIENNA, Va. - February 23, 2009 - Memex, Inc., the leading worldwide provider of intelligence management and other law enforcement solutions, today announced the integration of its search and analysis solutions with Oracle GIS (geographic information system) modeling and mapping technology.

With today’s announcement, Memex now has expanded its GIS capabilities to include interfaces to both Oracle and ESRI, two of the biggest players in the GIS software marketplace.

The NorthEast Ohio Regional Fusion Center is the first to benefit from Memex’s expanded GIS capabilities, enabling them to utilize their Oracle Spatial databases to geocode and analyze data; analysis is enhanced by the visualization and geographic features made available by interfacing with mapping software.

“Memex is now integrated with the two key GIS technology companies in the world, giving our customers easy-to-use search and analysis tools along with intuitive interfaces, robust graphics capabilities and speedy access to actionable information,” said Steve Serrao, Director of Product Management, Americas Region for Memex. “When law enforcement intelligence analysts use Memex to connect the dots on complex criminal activity, visual mapping plays an important role.”

Memex software and services enable law enforcement agencies to manage and retrieve intelligence that prevents all types of crime. By providing the people, experience and trusted solutions, Memex helps organizations uncover and connect patterns of information on people and events through the entire intelligence lifecycle. Memex also expands the availability and usability of intelligence through configurable software, flexible workflow management, multi-level security and a robust platform for information sharing.

