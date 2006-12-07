Jail Management Systems from ETS Development Group

The seamless sharing of information is crucial in the public safety sector. The Public Domain Jail Management System (PD JMS) automates the entering, reporting and tracking of inmates while enhancing the timely sharing of information with other facilities, thus increasing overall security.

No License Fees

Public Domain – Developed with Government funds

Java-based programming

Department of Justice data model

Rich Client Experience

Funded by the federal government, this powerful combination of technologies offers a low-cost, no license fee alternative to proprietary software applications. The use of Web Services architecture allows for easy interfacing with other systems and databases. The PD JMS can easily automate and manage virtually every aspect of your facility’s inmate processing.

