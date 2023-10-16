Sumner County, Tennessee, goes live with Tyler Technologies’ Community Readiness solution to reduce recidivism

Community Readiness will soon be live in more than 70% of all Tennessee correctional facilities



PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced that the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Community Readiness solution.

“We are proud to work with Tyler to bring these positive and impactful resources to incarcerated individuals who have not had access to them in the past,” said Jerry Scott, division administrator, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. “Tyler’s Community Readiness solution will truly help to put these individuals on a path to a better life, ultimately improving and strengthening our local community.”

Community Readiness, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a comprehensive software application that bridges the gap between the jail and the community by connecting residents in jails with local support organizations. These connections will benefit incarcerated individuals in Sumner County by connecting them with resources to gain an education, find a job, locate housing, and otherwise prepare them to be active, healthy contributors to their community after being released from jail.

Sumner County’s Sheriff’s Office has deployed Community Readiness in its jail facility. The software offers information and assistance from numerous local community organizations, including the Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry, American Job Centers, Project Return, Adult and Teen Challenge, and more. The solution not only serves as a crucial resource for those incarcerated, but it also benefits Sumner County’s staff by reducing physical paperwork, allowing them to focus on what is most important to the safety and effectiveness of the facility.

“Tyler’s Community Readiness solution is the most advanced re-entry software in the industry,” said Silas Deane III, Community Readiness manager at Tyler. “The software helps to build a future where second chances are not just possible but expected. We are pleased to work closely with Sumner County to break the cycle of recidivism and offer new beginnings to those incarcerated.”

Tyler continues to rapidly expand the use of Community Readiness in correctional facilities across the country. Soon, it will be live in more than 70% of jail facilities in Tennessee, including in Williamson County, Chattanooga, Johnson City, and Nashville, with other implementations in process in New Jersey and Florida.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.