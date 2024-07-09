Tyler Technologies expands agreement with Arizona Supreme Court to bring enterprise supervision for juvenile probation statewide

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court to expand its use of Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution to encompass juvenile probation for all 15 counties across the state. The solution is designed to coordinate, communicate, and track each step of the probation process, and this agreement expands upon its original statewide implementation of Enterprise Supervision for adult probation.

“We’re eager to add Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution for juvenile probation after seeing its success with adult probation,” said Joe Kelroy, director of the Juvenile Justice Services Division at the Arizona Supreme Court. “We’re looking forward to connecting these two systems, which will enhance the management of our juvenile probation program and result in a better user experience for our staff.”

The Arizona Supreme Court was seeking a scalable and configurable solution to replace its legacy case management systems (CMS). In addition, the juvenile community supervision units needed a solution to provide assessment, supervision, and case management of juveniles referred for delinquency matters. It sought a platform that could provide comprehensive reports containing information about the juvenile and his/her family, agency involvement, victim impact statements, and disposition recommendations based on risk and needs assessments.

With these requirements in mind, the court selected Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision for both juvenile probation and juvenile detention, as well as Enterprise Supervision Access. By adopting Enterprise Supervision, the court will gain a commercial off-the-shelf CMS that is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a secure cloud environment. This complete supervision solution will accurately monitor cases, financials, generate reports, automate client check-ins, and track and manage detainee custody information.

This expansion of the court’s partnership with Tyler enables the juvenile probation and detention solution to be on the same platform as the adult probation CMS, which will simplify the statewide system architecture for Arizona and streamline the end user experience for an estimated 3,600 total statewide adult and juvenile probation users in the state.

“We’re excited to continue working with the Arizona Supreme Court to bring Enterprise Supervision to its juvenile probation and detention services,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Our solution is purpose-built for juvenile probation and detention management, and we’re confident that we will help the court improve processes, accuracy, and reporting for juvenile probation.”

Tyler’s juvenile probation and detention software and services will be used in all 15 counties in Arizona, including Maricopa County, the fourth most populous county in the U.S. The Arizona Supreme Court is the state’s highest appellate court and is located near downtown Phoenix.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.