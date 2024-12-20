Collective Data awarded Sourcewell cooperative contract

PRESS RELEASE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Collective Data, a leading provider of fleet and asset management software solutions for government agencies, has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract. This milestone strengthens Collective Data’s ability to provide public agencies with innovative, efficient tools for managing their resources.

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization founded in 1978, offers a cooperative purchasing program that leverages the buying power of over 50,000 participating agencies. By providing pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell simplifies procurement for government, education, and nonprofit entities, ensuring cost savings and operational efficiency.

Following a comprehensive and competitive RFP process, Collective Data earned its Sourcewell contract by demonstrating outstanding value, quality, and compliance with procurement standards. This partnership allows public agencies to conveniently access Collective Data’s industry-leading software through a streamlined, Sourcewell-approved contract, removing barriers in the public purchasing process.

“Securing this Sourcewell contract marks another significant step forward in our mission to serve public agencies with tailored solutions that simplify asset management,” said Jason Wonase, CEO of Collective Data. “We take pride in delivering the tools that drive efficiency, foster accountability, and enable public agencies to focus on what matters most… serving their communities with confidence and precision.”

We take pride in delivering the tools that drive efficiency, foster accountability, and enable public agencies to focus on what matters most… serving their communities with confidence and precision.”

To learn more about Collective Data’s Sourcewell contract and how it can benefit your agency.