From chaos to control: How one sheriff’s office transformed its evidence unit with PMI Evidence Tracker

When Deputy Marcus Hill was appointed custodian to take over the property and evidence unit at the Clayton County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office in January, he walked into a problem familiar to many law enforcement agencies: binders full of handwritten evidence sheets, inconsistent documentation habits and an outdated system that made locating items difficult.

PMI Evidence Tracker had long been part of the Sheriff’s Office toolkit, but like many agencies balancing legacy habits with modern technology, its most powerful features hadn’t been fully incorporated into daily practice. When Hill stepped into the role, he focused on bringing the software’s full capability into the unit’s standard workflow — a shift that quickly paid off. Nine months later, everything looks different.

Today, Hill can process evidence returns from his patrol car, complete on-scene entries during search warrants, audit entire storage locations with barcode scans, and add PDF reports and photos to evidence records. More importantly, the evidence room is now organized, accountable and drawing attention from neighboring accredited agencies who want to follow their model.

This article covers how a legacy, paper-bound evidence unit modernized its entire workflow, and how PMI Evidence Tracker’s ease of use, mobile capability and law-enforcement-driven design played a central role.

The problem: Binders and bottlenecks

When Hill arrived in January, the Sheriff’s Office was using PMI’s software but not using it to its full potential. “Deputies were still filling out handwritten evidence sheets and storing them in a binder. It was a hassle, making it difficult and time-consuming to find items,” Hill said.

Many law enforcement agencies still operate this way, logging evidence for each incident by pen and binder, relying on deputies’ handwriting and memory to reconstruct timelines and locations.

Not only does this method bog down audits and retrieval, but it also puts agencies at risk during legal challenges, where precise, accessible records are essential. What was needed was an evidence system that meets the current and future demands of evidence recording and handling.

The transition: Going digital and going mobile

Hill’s breakthrough moment came when they changed to a virtual environment. Since PMI’s platform is easily installable on remote devices, this enabled mobile access and freedom to record in various locations.

“It’s a game-changer for several reasons,” Hill explained. “I can go to search warrant scenes and enter evidence directly on site, printing the required evidence sheet for the return without redundant data entry.”

This mobility has transformed what “the workplace” means for the evidence custodian. Hill can now access and manage the evidence system from his vehicle, streamlining operations that once required an officer to go to a physical location. More than a convenience, this shift expands the capability of evidence personnel by allowing them to:



Enter, retrieve and update evidence from the field or vehicle

Process returns and disposals without occupying office space

Respond immediately to attorney requests

Seamlessly attach photos or PDFs to electronic records, eliminating duplicate work

This is particularly useful during joint operations with other agencies. One agency can collect, document and record the evidence, then transfer it directly to the supporting agency at the scene without first entering it into its own evidence storage. The chain of custody is fully documented and maintained throughout the process.

Beyond software: A system built with law enforcement, not just for them

While the features of PMI Evidence Tracker are impressive, Hill is quick to point out that the software itself is only part of the success story. I asked Hill to point to a single feature he appreciates the most, his answer was immediate: the customer service.

Founded in 1984, PMI has spent more than 24 years working directly with law enforcement to build and refine its software. PMI Evidence Tracker is designed by cops for cops. “Even if you aren’t computer-savvy, the ability to call them for a one-on-one tutorial is the ultimate feature. For me, their customer service was even better than the software itself because they ensure you know how to use it effectively,” Hill said.

During Hill’s early months, PMI technicians remotely accessed his system, assisting with updates, helping clean thousands of outdated records and customizing workflows. The process was “painless.”

Hill emphasized that PMI’s support is hands-on, patient and personal. If he had a question, they didn’t send him a link, they logged in and walked him through it.

Beyond phone and computer customer service, PMI’s goal is to help agencies maximize their workflow, and they do this by allowing significant customization. Evidence management isn’t one-size-fits-all. Every agency, supervisor and evidence room runs differently. For Hill, these customizable options were essential: “I can rearrange the entry fields however I want and auto-populate repetitive data. It saves so much time when entering multiple items.”

This adaptability helps agencies avoid the trap of changing their operations to fit a rigid software model. Instead, PMI molds the tool to the agency.

Hill also praised PMI’s Express reports, a feature he initially ignored but now uses constantly because it lets him run any query he wants using date ranges, case numbers, or evidence types. Reporting flexibility supports audits, inspections, detective inquiries and administrative requests with minimal effort. It is a major time-saver for agencies accustomed to sorting through paper files or static spreadsheets.

Barcoding: The feature he didn’t expect to love

Of all the features, Hill underestimated the PMI’ barcoding system and audit tools. He assumed barcodes would be nice but not transformative.

He was wrong. “You can barcode evidence locations, scan the location to see what should be there, and then scan the items to see what’s missing. Audits are incredibly fast now.”

Instead of hours spent manually checking shelves and boxes, Hill can scan a location, view every item expected there, scan those items and instantly detect discrepancies. For evidence custodians, especially those working independently, this capability is not just helpful; it’s liberating.

Conclusion: It all starts with leadership

When reflecting on the dramatic turnaround, Hill is keen to share the credit. He emphasizes that none of this innovation would have been possible without the forward-thinking leadership of the Sheriff’s Office in approving the upgrade and modernization. Sheriff Levon Allen and Major John Norrod were instrumental in helping Hill push this project along. “In nine months, we went from a nightmare to setting a standard. Neighboring accredited agencies are taking notice.”

Modernizing an evidence unit requires more than a software purchase. It takes administrative buy-in, IT cooperation, and personnel willingness to adopt something new. A combination of patience, persistence and partnerships.

PMI Evidence Tracker isn’t designed exclusively for large departments or agencies with big budgets. In fact, PMI specifically packages its products to remain affordable and accessible, especially for agencies transitioning off paper systems for the first time.

Hill’s experience demonstrates the transformation that’s possible when intuitive software meets responsive customer service:



Faster, cleaner documentation

Mobile evidence entry from anywhere

Streamlined returns with e-signatures

Rapid audits with barcoding

Automated purge reminders

Secure chain-of-custody logging

One-on-one support tailored to agency needs

For an agency that once relied on binders, handwritten sheets and scattered records, the shift is nothing short of remarkable.

As PMI’s mantra suggests, evidence management doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right tools and the right support, the evidence room can move from a “nightmare” to a model of efficiency, accountability and professional pride.

