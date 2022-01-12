CivicEye Announces Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC., - CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud software for law enforcement, prosecutors, and security organizations, is pleased to announce that Khristian Gutierrez has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Khristian brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served over a decade in his prior position as Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Passport, a fast-growing and innovative govtech company, where he was responsible for a go-to-market strategy that drove the company to industry leadership with over 800 cities across North America.

“At a foundational level, law enforcement agencies need a strong digital infrastructure to manage their operations and keep communities safe,” said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. “As the market moves quickly away from servicing cases with physical papers in bankers’ boxes carried into a courtroom, we provide next-generation tools so that agencies can digitize and rethink operations, records and evidence management. CivicEye has an impressive end-to-end software platform that empowers these agencies to talk to each other and work together across jurisdictions.”

With an extensive background in building and scaling within the gov tech space, Khristian brings his passion for civic partnerships and understanding of the needs of municipal and state government leadership to CivicEye,” said Cameron Newton, Managing Partner at Relevance Ventures. “After building tremendous success with Passport, Khristian is poised to take an existing suite of innovative products and elevate them to the next level for society’s benefit. With an ambitious new leadership team and winning strategy, he has the ability to make CivicEye a market leader in the public safety software industry.

“I’m humbled to dive into the incredibly dynamic law enforcement and public safety space at such an important inflection point in our country’s history and to support an improved public narrative around one of the most critical components of our society,” said Khristian Gutierrez.

About CivicEye

CivicEye provides advanced software solutions that support public safety professionals and helps save lives. The company combines a deep understanding of law enforcement and public safety with an unrivaled technology platform, bringing powerful and easy-to-use solutions to law enforcement, drug control, prosecution, campus police, private security, and fusion centers.