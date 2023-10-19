Mark43 is first public safety technology company to achieve StateRAMP high impact level authorization.

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it has achieved State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP) High Impact Level Authorization. Mark43 brings the most mature security controls to Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management System, and Analytics platforms delivered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud to more than 200 public safety agencies and their communities.

Mark43 is the first public safety technology company to achieve StateRAMP High Impact Level Authorization, certifying its commitment to protecting the privacy and security of its customers’ data, particularly for state, local and tribal governments.

StateRAMP, the State Risk and Authorization Management Program, is a highly respected and recognized certification program for cloud cybersecurity excellence. It provides state and local governments assurance that the technology vendors they are working with meet rigorous cybersecurity standards through independent audits and ongoing continuous monitoring. It is inspired by and adapted from the FedRAMP standards and framework.

By achieving StateRAMP High Impact Level Authorization and having achieved FedRAMP High In Process, Mark43 demonstrates its commitment to providing state and local government customers with the highest level of cybersecurity protection possible.

“With more than 1,000 known attacks against U.S. public safety agencies and local governments since 2021, the stakes have never been higher,” said Mark43 Chief Executive Officer Robert Hughes. “According to IBM’s ‘Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023,’ the average cost of a cybersecurity breach is $4.45M million and in this current climate, state and local governments are under constant attack. Mark43 is the first public safety technology company to achieve StateRAMP High Impact Level Authorization – verification that Mark43 delivers the resilient, reliable and secure CAD and RMS that cities and states need. Law enforcement agencies simply cannot afford to partner with a technology provider that does not achieve this level of cybersecurity maturity.”

“Government agencies, public safety agencies, and institutions of higher education are very real targets for hackers and cyberattacks,” said Mark43 Chief Information Security Officer Larry Zorio. “The ability of these entities to verify that their partners maintain the highest levels of cybersecurity controls is critical. This StateRAMP High Impact Level Authorization is proof that Mark43 offers best-in-class cybersecurity controls.”

“Achieving StateRAMP High Impact Level Authorization now makes it even easier for state and local agencies to partner with Mark43, and we’re thrilled to help government partners deliver for the communities they serve,” said Mark43 Chief Revenue Officer Tim Merrigan.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud, Mark43 will continue to provide industry-leading security controls available for public safety customers. This StateRAMP High Impact Level Authorization builds on Mark43’s existing security program which includes SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 attestations, as well as recently achieving the FedRAMP High In Process Authorization. Mark43 is one of the few public safety technology companies to have attained the FedRAMP High In Process designation, and is expected to achieve formal FedRAMP High Authorization in the coming months.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.