Tyler Technologies signs first full-suite public safety agency in state of Maine

Tyler’s solutions to bring improved response times, better records tracking, and effective emergency communication to Scarborough Public Safety PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it signed an agreement with Scarborough Public Safety in Maine for Tyler’s public safety solutions including Enterprise Public Safety, Enforcement Mobile, and Fire Prevention Mobile. “After a thorough selection and vetting process, we’re pleased to select Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety, Enforcement Mobile, and Fire Prevention Mobile software solutions,” said Joseph Thornton, 911 director for Scarborough Public Safety. “This software system implementation will be critical to the success of our police and fire departments and emergency communications division. It will allow them to respond more quickly to residents, more accurately track records, and more effectively communicate with each other.”

Taking advantage of the latest cloud technology, Scarborough Public Safety will utilize this cloud-hosted suite, which is powered by Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) GovCloud, to bolster its public safety offerings in the following ways:

Enhanced, real-time communication between dispatch, police, and fire/EMS agencies within Scarborough and Old Orchard Beach that improves situational awareness and leads to data-driven responses with Enterprise CAD

Streamlined citation management allows for the creation, management, and deployment of electronic citations from mobile devices with Enforcement Mobile

Easy collection of payments from citations with the direct integration between Enforcement Mobile and the agency’s current usage of Tyler’s payment software solution

Improved fire prevention efforts with access to pre-plans, permits, and mission-critical data with direct integration between Fire Prevention Mobile and Enterprise CAD

“We are very excited to bring our public safety suite to Scarborough Public Safety, representing our first full-suite agency in Maine,” said Andrew Hittle, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “For decades, Tyler’s had a large footprint in the state of Maine, with many municipalities taking advantage of our public administration and court solutions. Bringing our public safety solutions to Maine is an exciting endeavor for us. We’re confident our robust solutions will improve operations, accuracy, and communication for the agency’s police, fire, and emergency communications personnel.”

The town of Scarborough is located in Cumberland County on the southern coast of Maine, near Portland. It has a population of roughly 23,000.

